RYCOM Corporation Announcing New Leadership Roles to Execute the Firm's Growth Vision - Delivering Smart and Environment Friendly Services to Real-Estate & Business Markets

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYCOM Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Petya Popova, CPA, CA, to the position of Vice President of Finance & Administration, effective Nov. 1, 2021. Petya will continue reporting to the Founder and CEO Casey Witkowicz. Petya has been a valuable member of the RYCOM executive committee, bringing private and public organization Executive Management experience and helping shape and chart the company's strategy, investments, strategic initiatives, and the development of the company's rapidly growing digital platform of services. In her new role, Petya will continue contributing in her former capacity, as well as assuming additional responsibilities and a greater leadership scope as RYCOM accelerates its growth trajectory.

"RYCOM is a leader in its field, and our clients expect us to offer services and solutions that address their evolving goals and challenges and provide value creation that supports sustainable economic benefits. It is critical for RYCOM to have an insightful and innovative financial leader who is able to support RYCOM's growth and investments needs while supporting the delivery of the operational and financial benefits we provide to our clients. Petya, with her truly impressive financial, analytical and leadership skills, along with extensive public and private corporate experience and professional accounting experience, is excellently suited to guide our financial, KPI and capital structure needs and fuel RYCOM's growth journey," said Casey Witkowicz, CEO.

Petya will be responsible for all Financial and Administration operations including reporting, planning & analytics, banking relationships and supporting the fulfillment of the company's capital structure needs.

Most recently, Petya served as Director of Finance and Administration at RYCOM where she established, refined, and created advanced metrics and models to support the company's growth and investment initiatives, which were critical in the evaluation and tracking of the company's investments.

Prior to that, she was the Co-Founder and CFO of a renewable energy start-up company that was later successfully acquired by a major publicly traded energy producer. Petya also served as the CFO for an Oil & Gas energy exploration company with active operations in the UK and was instrumental in taking that company public and listing it on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"I am delighted and excited to be part of this truly amazing executive team at this juncture, as we execute on our corporate vision and further scale RYCOM's growth and success," said Petya

Petya is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) since 2009 with a Bachelor of Administrative Studies with Honours specializing in Accounting from York University. She is an avid reader and is passionate about continuous learning and development. In her spare time, she enjoys travelling with her family and going for brunches with her girlfriends.

About RYCOM

RYCOM is a trusted thought leader in Smart Tech solutions for public and private sector real estate, properties and portfolios and enterprise customers. The convergence of real-estate operations, investments, tenant needs, and smart tech requires a wholistic approach to real-estate going forward. RYCOM HIVE is a wholistic delivery platform merging smart tech, people and process, assuring our clients outcomes and investment value. Smart Buildings are the centerpieces of intelligent communities and smart cities, and tenants/enterprise is at the heart of it all. RYCOM is creating and deploying strategies built with industries brightest innovation, our development, integration securing the promise of technology and meeting the demands of the future. RYCOM has and continues to demonstrate that green strategies are both investment grade and sustainable, building the path to a carbon-free economy. As our clients continue to evolve their investment strategies, RYCOM has always contributed to the alignment of Smart tech solutions to those strategies.

For inquiries contact casey.witkowicz@rycom.com President & CEO

Stephanie.Gonsko@rycom.com Director of HR

