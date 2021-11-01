Webalo Welcomes New VP of Strategic Development

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce ™, announced today the appointment of Bryan Weaver as Vice President of Strategic Development.

In this new role, Bryan will utilize his extensive Industrial Market experience to lead Webalo's customer, market, partner and analyst industry-related interactions, as well as provide high-value strategic direction and guidance to Webalo's Platform roadmap for empowering the workforce and optimizing industrial company businesses.

Bryan joins the Webalo Team from a 25+ year career with Coca-Cola Company, with significant experience on both the operations and information technology sides of the business. He spent five years as General Manager, Concentrate Manufacturing and Distribution, at Coca-Cola, and was responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of key ingredients to all North American bottlers. Most recently, Bryan was Group IT Director, Coca-Cola North America, responsible for all aspects of technology, supporting finance, supply chain and HR in the North American business unit.

"We are delighted to welcome Bryan to Webalo's leadership team," said Peter Price, Webalo CEO. "Bryan's extensive industry experience, and his impeccable Georgia Tech and Georgia State education credentials, positions him perfectly to help our customers in their frontline workforce digital transformation journeys. This journey is aimed at connecting the customer's workforce, digitally managing their processes, responding to events more effectively and capturing the critical information that will empower their operational teams to utilize asset and operations data, together with workforce data, to maximize the impact of their workforce and drive operational efficiency."

"My industry experience, on both the operations and technology sides of the house, makes it very clear that the Webalo Platform is uniquely architected and positioned to create value for industrial companies by helping them fully achieve the promise of end-to-end process standardization, automation, and analytics," added Bryan Weaver. "I see unlimited potential in the Platform. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to join a dedicated team that is focused on creating innovative, high value-add solutions for industrial customers."

Bryan's appointment aligns with the upcoming Webalo 7.0 launch, the latest version of its transformative, no-code software platform for an empowered workforce. Webalo 7.0 includes groundbreaking product enhancements and features specifically designed to engage, support, motivate and retain the industrial frontline workforce, to improve quality, ensure safety, reduce downtime/delays, and increase productivity and efficiency.

