RYCOM Corporation Announcing New Leadership Roles - to Deliver the Technological Promise of a Smart and Environment Friendly Future

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYCOM Corporation is pleased to announce that it has named Jennifer Sicilia as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RYCOM effective Nov. 1, 2021. Jennifer will continue to report directly to RYCOM Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Casey Witkowicz and will be responsible in driving the growth and development of the company, in addition to overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, and operations. Jennifer will lead the company's emerging business development and will continue to serve as part of the company's executive committee in helping to shape and chart the company's strategy, investments, strategic initiatives, and the development of the company's rapidly growing digital platform of services.

"Jennifer's wealth of experience in building successful teams, client relationships, new markets & businesses make her an outstanding fit to execute our vision. With an exceptional track record of introducing innovative and market-transforming solutions, Jennifer is well-positioned to take RYCOM's portfolio of products and services to the next level. I look forward to continue working very closely with Jennifer on our overall company & market development and the next chapter of the RYCOM story," said Witkowicz.

Jennifer steps into the COO role after a 22 year long, successful career at RYCOM. She started in an Account Management position and over time assumed more progressive and demanding roles. In her most recent role as VP & GM, Jennifer led the incubation and development of RYCOM's real-estate business on a national level; the development and successful rollout of several services including Telecom Riser Management and Base Building Networks; created an ever-expanding field services team; and built the first Data Intelligence Team which supports the company's flagship operating platforms Advanced Managed Services and HIVE, the company's latest release.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead an amazing team of talented individuals at RYCOM. I am excited to help lead and shape the next phase of the RYCOM journey as the company continues to expand its breadth of products and services across every region of Canada and beyond. On a personal note, I am thankful to the entire RYCOM team for the tremendous accomplishments we achieved together. I am truly fortunate to work alongside an amazing group of passionate, caring, and genuine people and am especially grateful for the opportunities and new challenges that RYCOM has provided to me over the years. As a part of the RYCOM family for over 22 years, I have admired Casey's vision of RYCOM's potential and its evolution. As I begin this new chapter, I'm humbled by the trust Casey and the team have placed in me as we move forward with a shared vision of RYCOM's growth with a focus on how we continue to support our employees and our clients," said Sicilia.

RYCOM is a trusted thought leader in Smart Tech solutions for public and private sector real estate, properties and portfolios and enterprise customers. The convergence of real estate operations, investments, tenant needs, and smart tech requires a holistic approach to real estate going forward. RYCOM HIVE is a holistic delivery platform merging smart tech, people and process, assuring our clients' outcomes and investment value. Smart Buildings are the centerpiece of intelligent communities, smart cities. RYCOM is creating and deploying smart solutions built with industries' brightest innovation. RYCOM continues to demonstrate that green strategies are both investment grade and sustainable, building the path to a carbon-free economy. As our clients continue to evolve their investment strategies, RYCOM has always contributed to the alignment of Smart Tech solutions to those strategies.

