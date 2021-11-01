Comscore Expands Partnership with Eyeota to Deliver First-Of-Its-Kind Contextual Solution in the Americas and Asia

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced it has expanded its existing partnership with Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, to create a first-of-its-kind cookie-free targeting capability for brands and marketers.



Following the successful expansion of contextual capabilities for B2B Predictive Audiences across European markets in Q1 of 2021, Eyeota and Comscore are now creating a truly global contextual solution by further expanding its reach. This partnership will combine Eyeota’s expansive global data footprint with Comscore’s industry-leading panels and contextual capabilities, transforming audience targets into privacy-friendly contextual signals. This unique targeting capability will allow advertisers to reach more relevant audiences via contextual targeting across Asia and the Americas.

“At Comscore, we’re committed to staying on the cutting edge of data-driven marketing and empowering our clients to succeed in an ever-shifting global marketplace,” said Jessica Trainor, Vice President Programmatic Partnerships at Comscore. “We are thrilled to partner with Eyeota to deliver a first-of-its-kind cookieless targeting approach to support accurate and future-proof audience targeting.”

Predictive Audiences represents a ground-breaking solution -- one that is both cookieless and privacy-friendly -- with targeting capabilities that dramatically improve audience reach. Predictive Audience segments are made possible by Comscore’s massive user panels and AI classification engine. The combination of these two assets provides Comscore with an unrivaled capability to translate directly-observed user behavior into cookie-free targeting segments. Unlike many contextual solutions that simply use contextual categories as a proxy for audience targeting, Comscore leverages the comprehensive media consumption behaviors of panelists to train, validate and produce machine learning algorithms that predict content consumption based on 350,000 of topical categories for superior predictive segments. This partnership enables advertisers to identify and reach audiences based on granular consumer behaviors, all via privacy-friendly contextual signals built on B2B data.

Beyond Predictive Audiences, Comscore will also be making extensive and continued use of Eyeota Translate, an ID agnostic resolution for creating global data interoperability and increased digital reach and activation. As an early adopter of Eyeota Translate, Comscore has seen significant success in utilizing this feature to translate contextual signals from mobile identifiers. Through this expanded partnership, Comscore will broaden the reach of Eyeota Translate’s cookieless identification capabilities into Asia and the Americas.

“The expansion of our contextual footprint into Asia and the Americas represents a big step forward for our ever-evolving industry,” said Rob Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Product at Eyeota. “The need for quality and privacy-compliant targeting solutions isn’t regional in nature. It’s a global requirement for today’s most successful enterprises. By deepening our partnership with Comscore, we’ll be transforming and delivering sustainable audience targeting capabilities to brands and advertisers worldwide.”

Under the new expansion of this contextual solution, Comscore’s Predictive Audiences will be available both geographically and according to language. Coded for more than 45 languages, Comscore’s Predictive Audiences will now offer more than 90 Eyeota predictive audience segments. Under the new partnership with Eyeota, the new set of Predictive Audiences will have a focus within the B2B vertical, but also cover industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, CPG and more.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform activation and measurement.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is a data transformation company serving the global enterprise. Leading brands, publishers and data companies leverage Eyeota to onboard, enrich, and activate their data assets across global markets and digital geographies. As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence firm, Eyeota brings a depth of experience in adapting data strategies to be consumer-friendly, addressable and scalable in omnichannel environments. Empowering enterprises with future-proof data capabilities, Eyeota’s suite of solutions are privacy-by-design, flexible and interoperable across all major platforms, channels and identifiers. Founded in 2010, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas, powering data solutions in 188 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

Media Contact:

Neil Davies

Broadsheet Communications for Eyeota

neil@broadsheetcomms.com