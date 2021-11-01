Fungies™ Launches Lion's Mane Mushroom Gummies

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fungies™, the brand behind the most convenient and delicious way to add lion's mane mushrooms to a daily routine, has officially announced the launch of the Lion's Mane Mushroom Gummies. The gummies are packed with 500mg of lion's mane, which may enhance focus, boost memory, and improve mood, among other benefits. These delicious berry-flavored gummies are gelatin-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan.

In recent years, Lion's Mane, or Hericium erinaceus, has become a must-have supplement for brain health. This functional mushroom does not come with a standard cap and stalk - rather, it has long, flowing, white tendrils that resemble the appearance of a lion's mane, hence the name. Packed with antioxidants, it's been shown that lion's mane may improve one's memory, focus, clarity, mental health, and overall cognitive performance.

Rob Kaufman, founder of Fungies™, has always had a passion for biohacking his mind and body for peak performance. After discovering lion's mane and falling in love with the beneficial nature of the ingredient, Kaufman became determined to develop a product that would make the mushroom more accessible.

At the time, lion's mane was only available in hard-to-swallow capsules, messy powders, or unpleasant tasting tinctures. This led to the creation of Fungies™ and its flagship Lion's Mushroom Gummies.

"We took all of the brain-boosting benefits of this fantastic fungi and packed them into all-natural, delicious, and vegan-friendly gummies," said Kaufman.

As a brand, Fungies™ is dedicated to giving back. Fungies™ entered into a strategic partnership with Vitamin Angels, a charity providing lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition, to create a healthier global community. For every bottle of Fungies™ sold, the company makes a one-for-one donation to Vitamin Angels to reach a pregnant woman or child with life-changing nutritional support.

For more information about Fungies™ and to learn more about lion's mane, please visit https://EatFungies.com/.

About Fungies™

Fungies™ is the most convenient and delicious way to add lion's mane mushrooms to your daily routine.

We took all of the brain-boosting benefits of this fantastic fungi and packed them into all-natural, delicious, and vegan-friendly gummies.

Simply put, Fungi + Gummies = Fungies™.

So who is Fungies™ for? Anyone and everyone that that is looking to supercharge their day!

Contact Information

Email: hello@eatfungies.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fungies Lion's Mane Mushroom Gummies for Focus, Memory, and Mood





We took all of the brain-boosting benefits of this fantastic fungi and packed them into all-natural, delicious, and vegan-friendly gummies.











Image 2: Naturally Flavored, Gelatin-Free, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Vegan





Each gummy is naturally flavored with delicious, sweet, and juicy blueberries and strawberries. They're so good that you'll forget you're eating mushrooms.











Image 3: Eating Fungies May Help With Focus, Memory, and Mood





Each delicious Fungies™ gummy contains 500mg of lion's mane mushroom powder, one of nature's most potent nootropics. Packed with antioxidants, studies have shown that lion's mane may help with memory, focus, clarity, and overall cognitive performance.











Image 4: Lion's Mane Mushroom Gummies by Fungies





Introducing Fungies! The most convenient and delicious way to add lion's mane mushrooms to your daily routine.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment