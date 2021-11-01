Edmund Optics® welcomes Dr. Ekaterina Golovchenko as Senior Vice President of Technology and Development.

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ekaterina (Katya) Golovchenko as Senior Vice President of Technology and Development.

This newly created position is part of a series of aggressive technology-related investments aimed at delivering greater optical innovation to meet the demands of an increasingly complex market.

"Sophisticated technological advancements in optics will be critical in addressing the global challenges faced over the next few decades," says Samuel Sadoulet, President and Chief Operations Officer for Edmund Optics. "Expect continuous investments focused on mobility, productivity, sustainability, health, safety, and communications solutions. We are eager to have Katya lead our most critical technology initiatives during these pivotal times."

In Katya's new role, she will be responsible for expanding and enhancing Edmund Optics' Research & Development and Engineering groups. She will work to ensure the company's technical resources and developments are well synchronized with product and manufacturing roadmaps to speed up innovational efforts. Katya will also chair an internal Technology and Advisory Committee, a team that prioritizes and oversees Edmund Optics' technology development activities.

Katya is well-equipped to take on the challenges of an expanding optics industry. She received her Ph.D. in Physics from the Russian Academy of Sciences and was an Assistant Research Professor at the University of Maryland. She has had an impressive career at AT&T Bell Labs, IPG Photonics, and most recently at Lumentum. Katya also serves as the Director at Large for Optica (formerly the Optical Society of America).

"I am very excited to be starting my journey at Edmund Optics," Katya stated. "I look forward to advancing our technical capabilities in order to meet the challenges of the future."

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

