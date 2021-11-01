Top Automotive Motor Parts Manufacturer Sontian Announces Plan to Attend 2021 Year's AAPEX Automotive Products Expo

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exhibition will take place at the Sands Expo & Caesars Forum convention centers, Las Vegas, NV USA from 2nd to 4th November 2021. AAPEX is one of the largest and most influential auto parts expos that will draw participants from all over the world.

New Products and Technologies

Sontian will unveil a total of 480 new products at the event, an addition to their auto parts portfolio that includes window regulator, wiper motor, blower motor, radiator fan, and brushless DC motor.

"By attending AAPEX, we will be able to introduce our latest products and technologies to the market and increase our brand awareness among dealers and consumers," said Mr. Xu, Sontian Product Manager.

Sontian is one of China's largest auto parts manufacturers. The new parts represent a 20% increase in the company's product line compared to that of the last year, a significant growth that is indicative of the company's continued success.

New Manufacturing Plant

The growth comes in the wake of the company's new plant that is expected to start operations soon. Once operational, the plant will double Sontian's production capacity, with projections to triple 6it by 2022.

According to Sontian's product manager, the new manufacturing facility will focus on producing brushless DC (BLDC) motors for automotive applications and employ more than 60 engineers. The new team will add to the company's current 30 engineers and ensure the development and manufacture of high-quality BLDL motors for the automotive industry.

Connecting with Customers

With the current COVID-19 situation, very few Chinese companies are expected to attend the AAPEX exhibition this year, with Sontian being among the few manufacturers that will be participating. According to the company's product manager, this will allow them to showcase their product line and connect with a large number of potential customers.

"With almost 100,000 attendees, the exhibition provides us the opportunity to talk with end-users about their projects and what they are looking for in terms of automotive parts. That will allow us to improve our product line based on direct input from our growing customer base," he added. Sontian will use the opportunity to strengthen its relationship with partners and serve their market better.

Our Booth Number is A1257. Come visit us at the show to see our newest automotive products!

About Sontian

Sontian (Zhejiang Songtian Automotive Motor System Co., Ltd.) was founded in 1993. With over 27 years in the industry, Sontian continues to innovate and produce exceptional automotive products that meet stringent quality measures. Learn More: about SONTIAN Automotive Motor

Website: www.sontianmotor.com

Address: Northern Industrial Park, No.88, North Road, Ruian, China

Tel: 0086-577-65321888

Email: info@sontianmotor.com

