Atlanticus Takes Top Spot on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology company enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services, is proud to announce it has topped Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Atlanticus’ technology enables its partners to provide their customers with access to a broad array of fair credit products, including general-purpose credit cards, point of sale financing, patient financing, and auto financing. By helping banks make credit available, Atlanticus empowers better financial outcomes for everyday Americans.



“We strive to deliver value to our bank, retail, and healthcare partners by enabling expanded access to credit for everyday Americans. We appreciate Fortune’s recognition of our continued growth and success in this endeavor,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus.

Atlanticus’ bank, retail, and healthcare partners leverage the firm’s market-leading technology and analytics, informed by 25 years of data aggregation, including developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence, to expand access to credit for their customers. Atlanticus’ seamless integration capabilities provide a nimble, agile, and scalable solution, allowing partners to offer more inclusive financial solutions.

“This is a much-deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication of the Atlanticus team. Their unwavering commitment to our purpose of empowering better financial outcomes for everyday Americans, especially in the challenging environment created by a global pandemic, has been extraordinary. We are truly grateful for each member of the Atlanticus family, and they are to be congratulated on this achievement,” said Howard.

The ranking is determined by performing a number of calculations on a list of qualifying publicly traded companies. Metrics taken into consideration include revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate, and three-year annualized total return.

Atlanticus Holdings’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $26 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

