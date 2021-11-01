Brazil Building Automation Systems Market Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Building Automation Systems Market (2021-2027): Forecast by Product, Control Technology, Application, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil Building Automation Systems Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-27.

Brazil Building Automation Systems Market report comprehensively covers the market by products, control technology, applications and regions.



The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Brazil Building Automation Systems Market Synopsis

The Brazil Building Automation Systems Market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing construction of high-rise buildings in commercial and residential domains owing to rapid urbanization along with development in the BFSI and hospitality sector in the country which necessitated the provision of building automation systems in the country.



However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 led to a halt in the construction projects, thereby leading to declining demand for building automation systems as the potential opportunities for deployment of building automation systems were hindered.



Further, due to the closure of all office establishments and industrial buildings, the opportunities for deployment of building automation systems in existing building infrastructure were also delayed, which added to the declining market revenue size in 2020.



Besides, the market is anticipated to recover from 2021 onwards on the back of the resumption of business activities and industries which in turn would bring in the flow of foreign investment in the construction industry and thus contribute to the demand for building automation systems in the coming years.



Rising government initiatives to boost investments in infrastructure development such as the Investment Partnership Program (IPP) and privatization projects in aviation and seaports, along with government objectives towards sustainable development and reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases, and growing adoption of advanced technology tools would fuel the demand for of building automation systems across the country in the forthcoming years.

Market Analysis by Products

By products, HVAC control systems, security & access control systems and fire protection systems have a cumulative market share of around 60% in the overall market revenues in 2020.HVAC control systems in Brazil building automation market had witnessed the majority revenue size in 2020 and would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for efficient cooling and ventilation in the office buildings and commercial spaces.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product:

Security and Access Control System

Fire Protection System

Lighting Control System

HVAC Control System

Building Energy Management Services

By Control Technology:

Wired

Wireless

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

Northern

North Eastern

Mid-Western

South Eastern

Southern

Companies Mentioned

ABB Limited

Azbil Corporation

Delta Controls Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Legrand Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies PLC

