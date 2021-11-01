Global Library Management Software Market 2021-2025: Growing Need for Library Management Software in K-12 Schools

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Library Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The library management software market is poised to grow by $ 273.59 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC and the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools in the US.

This study identifies the increase in technological advancements and M&A in the library services and automation market as one of the prime reasons driving the library management software market growth during the next few years.

The library management software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Their report on library management software market covers the following areas:

Library management software market sizing

Library management software market forecast

Library management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading library management software market vendors that include Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd. Also, the library management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

School library - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public library - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic library - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Companies Mentioned

Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Axiell Group

Civica UK Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

Insight Informatics Pty Ltd.

PowerSchool Group LLC

PrimaSoft PC Inc.

ProQuest LLC

PTFS Inc.

Soutron Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr1u29

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.