Global Library Management Software Market 2021-2025: Growing Need for Library Management Software in K-12 Schools

The library management software market is poised to grow by $ 273.59 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC and the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools in the US.
This study identifies the increase in technological advancements and M&A in the library services and automation market as one of the prime reasons driving the library management software market growth during the next few years.
The library management software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Their report on library management software market covers the following areas:
- Library management software market sizing
- Library management software market forecast
- Library management software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading library management software market vendors that include Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd. Also, the library management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
