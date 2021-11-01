India Crane Market Report 2021: Market is Forecast to be Valued at $1.3 Billion by 2027 - Impact of Low Interest Rates on the Construction Industry has Been Significant

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India crane market size will be valued at USD 1.3 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56% by volume during 2021-2027



The impact of low interest rates on the construction industry has been significant. Buyers of construction equipment in India have boosted their confidence in renewing their fleets. Furthermore, since 2017, public investment has increased. The Indian government is also taking a lot of initiatives to fund the infrastructure of the country. Additionally, the country's well-developed administration and independent judicial system and its large geography make it a resource repository.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The vendor's ability to finance the purchasing of parts and components required to manufacture is inspired by purchasing power of contractors. New advancements in technology and facilities are expected to boost the production and product portfolio for the vendors operating in India. The investment ratio of 51:49 joint venture between Tadano and Escorts will enable both partners to improve their current and future capabilities in the segment worldwide.

INDIA CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2019, India became the 15th leading exporter of cranes in the world. This position will improve in the forecast period as the government plans to spend money on infrastructure to grow the country's manufacturing sector. Automated safety features added recently in the products will provide players a significant edge over other players.

In India, the rental business is rising rapidly. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, the major part of the rental equipment market in India is dominated by unorganized players.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

Over the last three to four years, the Indian crane market has witnessed growth fueled by government initiatives such as the Macron Law. India's exports slowed down because of the pandemic in July 2020. But there will be growth in coming years due to the recovery of the US, Japan, and China markets which are the crucial trade partners of India.

INDIA CRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

A rough terrain crane is preferred due to its compact frame. They are suitable for navigating through and lifting in confined areas. The construction of the Gujarat International finance Tec-city (GIFT city) boosts the development of new projects in the region. Thereby driving demand for tower cranes as they are commonly used to build tall structures such as skyscrapers.

Segmentation by Crane Type

Mobile Crane

Crawler Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Fixed Cranes

Overhead Cranes

Tower Cranes

Segmentation by Application

Construction

Mining

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation by Gross Power

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 201 Tons

Major Vendors

Tadano Escorts India Pvt. Ltd

Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE)

TIL Tractors Limited

Manitowoc

SANY

Kobelco Construction Equipment India (KCEI)

Konecranes

Liebherr

Terex Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Broderson Manufacturing Corp

Comlift Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd

Santek Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Distributors

Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanghvi Movers Limited (SML)

Unicon

Jainex

