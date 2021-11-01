Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for November

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for November.



The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Original

A Great North Christmas (November 15th), Caroline (Laura Mitchell), a workaholic attorney, finds herself facing down another lonely Christmas. But when her two best friends surprise her with a ski vacation, Caroline finds herself swept away with the pursuit of winter sport...and the promise of a little holiday magic rubbing off on her love life.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (November 1st), During World War II, an American navy ship led by Captain Charles McVay (Nicolas Cage) is sunk by a Japanese submarine leaving 890 crewmen stranded in shark infested waters.

Lucky Number Slevin (November 1st), Set in New York City, a case of mistaken identity lands Slevin (Josh Hartnett) into the middle of a war being plotted by two of the city's most rival crime bosses: The Rabbi (Ben Kingsley) and The Boss (Morgan Freeman).

Traffik (November 1st), A couple (Paula Patton and Omar Epps) off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a biker gang. Alone in the mountains, Brea and John must defend themselves against the gang, who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

First Kill (November 1st), A Wall Street broker (Hayden Christensen) is forced to evade a police chief (Bruce Willis) investigating a bank robbery as he attempts to recover the stolen money in exchange for his son's life.

New Crackle Channels for November

The Island of Lost TV (November 1st), Take a stroll down memory lane with classic titles such as Top of the Heap (Matt LeBlanc), The Unusuals (Jeremy Renner), Living Dolls (Leah Remini & Halle Berry), and Ned & Stacey (Thomas Haden Church).

Night of the Living Sequels (November 1st), Extend the terror of the season with horrifying sequels such as Boogeyman 3, Friday the 13th Part 2, The Exorcist III, and Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II.

Honoring Our Heroes (November 1st), Follow the journey of military heroes with such titles as Ike: Countdown to D-Day (Tom Selleck), Mine (Armie Hammer), Hellcats of the Navy (Ronald Reagan), Flyboys (James Franco).

Christmas Countdown (November 1st), Warm up the winter chill with heartwarming titles such as Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (Martin Short), The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Henry Winkler), Christmas Break-In (Denise Richards), and On Strike for Christmas (David Sutcliffe).

Thanksgiving Watch-A-Thon (November 1st), After you’ve binged on all the turkey and fixings you can stomach, belly up to the couch and cleanse your palate with binge-able titles like Thanksgiving, Barney Miller, Thanksgiving with the Carters, and The Beverly Hillbillies.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in November

Paddington (November 1st), A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Hunter Killer(November 1st), An untested American submarine captain (Gerard Butler) teams with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general.

The Switch (November 1st), Seven years after the fact, a man (Jason Bateman) comes to the realization that he was the sperm donor for his best friend's (Jennifer Aniston) boy.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch (November 1st), Sent by her parents to live with her two eccentric aunts, Sabrina Sawyer (Melissa Joan Hart) discovers on her 16th birthday that she's a witch.

Revolutionary Road (November 1st), A young couple (Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) living in a Connecticut suburb during the mid-1950s struggle to come to terms with their personal problems while trying to raise their two children.

Flood (November 1st), Timely yet terrifying, Flood predicts the unthinkable. When a raging storm coincides with high tide it unleashes a colossal surge, which travels mercilessly down England’s East Coast and into the River Thames. Overwhelming the Barrier, torrents of water pour into the city.

Into the Sun (November 1st), Ex-CIA agent Travis Hunter (Steven Seagal), whose knowledge of the inner-workings of a ruthless Japanese crime syndicate known as the Yakuza makes him the man to call when the governor of Tokyo is murdered. With time running out and the cold-blooded Yakuza determined to see their plan through, Hunter must thwart the operation, and then get out alive!

The Lady From Shanghai (November 1st), An itinerant Irishman (Orson Welles) finds trouble after a life insurance scam leaves him accused of a murder he didn't commit.

Necessary Roughness (November 1st), A rollicking football comedy about an honest coach and his assistant who face the challenge of making competitors out of an outlandish group of college athletes and their 34 year-old quarterback (Scott Bakula).

News Radio (November 1st), Dave Nelson (Dave Foley) is an eager yet naïve young man who’s been made the news director at a New York City radio station. Faced with an eccentric boss and a pair of headstrong news anchors, he must earn the respect of his offbeat secretary and a nervous copywriter as he makes peace with a co-worker who thinks she should have his job.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

