Global Domestic Couriers Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow from $736.0 Billion in 2025 to $1,152.8 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%

The global domestic couriers market reached a value of nearly $454.5 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $454.5 billion in 2020 to $736.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce demand which is expected to drive the demand for domestic couriers. The market is expected to grow from $736.0 billion in 2025 to $1,152.8 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The domestic couriers market consists of sales of delivery services of small packages and parcels, in metropolitan areas and urban centers within a country. The industry includes the revenues of establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels.

The domestic couriers' industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers, which usually deliver parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly travel on-foot or use bicycles, or with small trucks, or vans. The market includes the sales of various courier and local delivery services which find applications in various business models such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), wholesale and retail trade, professional services and manufacturing.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries, rise in e-commerce, rise in consumer spending and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rise in crude oil prices and limited supply chain visibility.



Going forward, restaurant meals delivery services, rise in business activity, increasing e-commerce business, grocery delivery services, technological advances, COVID pandemic and reduced logistics cost. Factors that could hinder the growth of the domestic couriers market in the future include adoption of in-house delivery and shortages of drivers and operators.



The domestic couriers market is segmented by type of service into standard/ground, express and deferred. The express market was the largest segment of the domestic couriers market segmented by type, accounting for 69.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the express segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the domestic couriers market, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2020-2025.



The domestic couriers market is also segmented by application into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C). The business-to-business (B2B) market was the largest segment of the domestic couriers market segmented by application, accounting for 48.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the domestic couriers market, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2020-2025.



The domestic couriers market is also segmented by end user into BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, individuals, and others. The wholesale and retail trade market was the largest segment of the domestic couriers market segmented by end user, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the wholesale and retail trade segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the domestic couriers market, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global domestic couriers market, accounting for 36.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the domestic couriers market will be the Asia Pacific and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.9% and 12.3% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.9% and 11.8% respectively.



The global domestic couriers market is fragmented, with large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.3% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, China Post, Royal Mail, United States Postal Service, Canada Post Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd., and DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co., Ltd. and Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd.



The top opportunities in the domestic couriers market segmented by type will arise in the express segment, which will gain $202.9 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the domestic couriers market segmented by application will arise in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, which will gain $162.3 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the domestic couriers market segmented by application will arise in the wholesale and retail trade segment, which will gain $156.8 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The domestic couriers' market size will gain the most in the China at $83.5 billion.



