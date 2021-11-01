Mizuho Americas Hires Vikram Malhotra as Senior Analyst, Co-Head of US REITs Equity Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Vikram Malhotra as Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst and Co-Head of US REITs research alongside Haendel St. Juste, Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst.



REITs is a focus sector for Mizuho globally and includes James Esposito, Managing Director, Head of US REITs trading, based in New York, and Japan REITs analyst, Yosuke Ohata, who ranked third in the 2021 Nikkei Veritas survey. Malhotra will be based in New York and report to Managing Director and Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

“The REIT market continues to evolve with growth in e-commerce, cloud computing and health care,” said Gilbertson. “COVID and the need to work from home accelerated the growth in distributed workforces, and has led to changes in housing preferences and requirements for office space. Malhotra’s wide-ranging expertise across REITs and his outstanding track record of data-based, fundamental research in this dynamic sector should deliver the alpha-generating insights that our clients have come to expect.”

Malhotra joins Mizuho from Morgan Stanley where he most recently served as Executive Director and the lead Senior REITs Analyst covering healthcare, triple net, office, industrials and real estate brokers. He began his career as an appraiser with commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International, and subsequently held investment due diligence and advisory roles at Jones Lang LaSalle.

Malhotra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit to www.mizuhogroup.com/americas. ​

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com​.

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com