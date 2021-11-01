Medigus: Polyrizon Innovative Technology Demonstrated it may Prevent Allergic Reaction Caused by Common Allergens

Polyrizon tested its Capture and Contain (C&C™) proprietary hydrogel technology against house dust mite allergen and Timothy grass pollen allergen in cell culture assays

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd. (35.86%), informed Medigus that its pre-clinical data demonstrated a potential to prevent allergic reaction induced by house dust mites (HDM) and Timothy grass pollen allergens and may also prevent respiratory tract allergy reactions caused by other allergens.

Data from Polyrizon’s cell-culture study, demonstrates that its Capture and Contain (C&C™) innovative product, PL-14, has the potential to reduce the inflammatory response while challenging the host cells with group 1 allergens from Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus (Der p1) and pollen major allergen (PhlP1) from Timothy grass, which is a common perennial grass native to most of Europe. House dust mites are microscopic, insect-like pests that generate some of the most common indoor substances—or allergens—that can trigger allergic reactions such as rhinitis, asthma and atopic dermatitis, expressed with running nose, itchy eyes, and skin itching in many people.

Grass pollen allergy is one of the most common allergies worldwide and can trigger of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and asthma symptoms. Pollen seasons can last for several months and exposure is difficult to avoid.

Polyrizon tested a few prototypes of its C&C platform as a shield against Der p1 and PhlP1 allergens. In these studies, the lead product candidate, PL14, prevents the interaction of the allergen with the host cell, as expressed with reduced secretion of the chemokine cytokine IL-8, an important inducer of allergic reactions.

Polyrizon’s lead product candidate, PL-14, has been designed to protect the nasal cavity and the respiratory tract creating an innate immune response by creating a physical barrier. This barrier may prevent allergens from reaching the upper respiratory epithelial cells and may decrease the inflammatory response that leads to allergic reactions.

Recent pre-clinical studies by Polyrizon demonstrated the impact of the C&C product line that was capable to provide a barrier against allergens and a variety of different respiratory viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

The first efficacy results are expected within the next 12 months.

