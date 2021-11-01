FOMO CORP. ISSUES NOVEMBER NEWSLETTER AND SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

Chicago IL, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the release of the November Newsletter to update customers and shareholders on the substantial progress of the FOMO “eco-system” of companies in creating clean, healthy, and energy efficient buildings.



NEWSLETTER – November 2021

Highlights for IAQ Technologies (IAQ Tech), the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC), and independence LED Lighting (iLED) for the month of October 2021

GENERAL NEWS:

Our Team is Growing. IAQ Tech and the EIC continue to engage customers and work with our strategic partners. We are accepting applications from individuals interested in sales and marketing opportunities. Send your expression of interest to Geoffrey Nichols, VP Sales at: geoffrey@iaqtech.com or geoffrey@eicteam.com.

New EIC and IAQ Tech Websites Launched. We launched our new EIC and IAQ Tech websites. Please visit us at https://iaqtech.com/ and https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ to experience our new look that’s full of new features, solutions, and insight. We hope you find our websites fresh, user-friendly, informative, and a resource of information.

Safe & Efficient Buildings Webinar. The EIC will hold an online seminar on November 18th, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET. The content will focus on safe and efficient buildings. A registration link will be provided on the EIC website in early November.

IAQ TECHNOLOGIES NEWS

IAQ Tech has expanded on the Purge Virus roster of disinfection technologies and now includes an updated catalog with the addition of a new Ultraviolet (UVC) + Photocatalytic Oxidation Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq ft at 8’ ceiling. To see the updated Catalog, click here: https://iaqtech.com/ and scroll down to Specifications and Pricing to access our catalog.

IAQ Tech has established a mutually beneficial relationship with Pure Air Control Services, Inc. (PACS). The relationship we have with PACS provides us with the ability to offer “health checkups” on indoor air quality as well as post implementation measurement and verification of restored systems at advanced levels.

ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER NEWS

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration there are 5.9 million U.S. commercial buildings covering a total of 97 billion square feet. Air Handling Units (AHUs) are located everywhere and are essential to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The EIC has a new product that provides the ability to optimize an AHU by adjusting fan speed, relative to temperature. The estimated energy savings is 10%-15%, depending on equipment and other factors. Over 40,000 of these devices have already been installed to date.

The EIC has established a relationship with Energy Professionals, LLC (EP). to provide client options for deregulated energy supply. This service allows the EIC to provide our clients with the best energy rate options in the market. EP service area spans the US into 22 states with upwards of 100,000 commercial and industrial clients.

The EIC’s objective of helping clients reduce energy use and cost is a win-win for many businesses that seek to reduce energy operating costs.

On October 26th, the EIC and Jordan Energy & Food Enterprises, LLC. (Jordan Energy - https://www.jordanenergy.org/), a leader in solar photovoltaics (PV) system design, installation, and operations, entered into a Partnership Agreement. Partnership goals established for the Agreement provide customers energy assessments, optimized energy management services, customized renewable energy systems, and comprehensive solutions for renewable energy options that will result in efficient and effective energy operations. More information on the Partnership can be found here: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/29/2323684/0/en/FOMO-S-EIC-PARTNERS-WITH-JORDAN-ENERGY-TO-ADVANCE-SOLAR-PROJECTS.html

The U.S. solar industry is a 50-states market. Based on IBIS World Industry Market Research Reports, the solar power market in the U.S. is estimated to be $10.8 billion in 2021. The Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) reports the industry is set for a series of record years until 224. Based on U.S. residential PV market data, the U.S. residential solar PV market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion (USD) by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

INDEPENDENCE LED LIGHTING NEWS

Independence LED (iLED) has merged all products and services into the EIC.

The Company continues to establish and strengthen relationships with sales representatives in commercial, private, industrial, and public and government institution verticals. The Company will provide updates on LED lighting projects when installations are complete.

OTHER FOMO CORP. NEWS

FOMO CORP.’S TARGET LUX SOLUTIONS PARTICIPATES IN MAJOR WEST COAST UTILITY INCENTIVE PROGRAM (GlobeNewswire, October 20, 2021)

FOMO CORP.’S TARGET SMARTGUARD ENERGY EXPANDS ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUSINESS (GlobeNewswire, October 13, 2021)

ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING MANUFACTURING PLANT GlobeNewswire (Oct 06, 2021)

FOMO CORP.’S SMARTGUARD ENERGY POISED FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN PUERTO RICO (GlobeNewswire, October 05, 2021)

Separately, on October 29, 2021, FOMO CORP. applied for trademarks on “FOMO CORP.” and “FOMO” with the USPTO. The application protects the Company’s planned entry into the consumer products and health and wellness energy drink market (to be named FOMO and other) through its investment and partnership with GenBio Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/), a nutraceutical Company leveraging plum superfruits and enhanced honey extracts. Management is assessing additional trademark filings for a range of other products to protect and enhance the Company’s brand.

About IAQ Technologies, LLC

IAQ Technologies, LLC focuses on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. The core of our IAQ services continues to provide proven and cost-effective germicidal disinfection of air and surfaces across commercial and residential landscapes.

About the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC

The Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (EIC) is an energy services company uniquely positioned to provide energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives for the optimization of building equipment, and management and automation systems. Our mission is to create client-focused energy efficient building portfolios. The iLED facet of the EIC is a professional lighting solutions company with “Made in America” LED lighting products, manufacturing experience, and insight.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

