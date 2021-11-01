New study finds nearly half of British Columbians unprepared for the dangers of carbon monoxide

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new province-wide survey has revealed concerning statistics about carbon monoxide safety in British Columbia. The survey, commissioned by Technical Safety BC, BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner, and FortisBC, found that almost half (49%) of the respondents reported they do not have a carbon monoxide alarm despite more than 72% of respondents having one or more gas appliances in their home. These survey findings indicate that many British Columbians are not taking the necessary steps to protect themselves or their loved ones from the risk of carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is colourless, odourless, and tasteless, making it difficult to recognize. It interferes with the body’s ability to absorb oxygen, so breathing in too much can result in serious injury or death. Because of the nature of early symptoms, most people do not realize they have been poisoned until it’s too late. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, confusion, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, and chest pains.

Fuel-burning appliances — such as gas-fired furnaces, boilers, hot water tanks, and stoves — can produce carbon monoxide when they fail to burn fuel completely. To ensure appliances are properly maintained, they should be serviced by a licensed professional every year.

The survey showed that renters in particular lack protective measures, with over 65% reporting that they do not have a carbon monoxide alarm. Tenants should install their own alarms if they have any fuel-burning appliances in their homes. Landlords are required by the BC Fire Code to inspect, test, and maintain any existing carbon monoxide alarms in their buildings, in conformance with the alarm manufacturer’s instructions.

During Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, Technical Safety BC, BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner, and FortisBC are reminding British Columbians to educate themselves on the risks of carbon monoxide, in addition to taking preventative measures against this potentially deadly gas. These simple measures include installing carbon monoxide alarms at home, testing them once a month, and regularly servicing any fuel-burning or gas appliances.

Key facts from the survey

of British Columbians surveyed don’t know the correct placement for their carbon monoxide alarm. Of those surveyed, 21% think it’s acceptable to use a gas-powered machine (such as a leaf blower or generator) inside a garage, and 20% believe it is acceptable to use a gas stove to heat their home.

If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning or your carbon monoxide alarm goes off:

Turn your appliances off.

Get everyone out of the building, including pets. If you physically are unable to leave your home, move next to an open window or an open door.

Call 911 or your local emergency number.

Seek medical attention.

Don’t return to the area until you’re sure it’s safe — wait for the fire department or FortisBC to tell you everything is OK.

For more information on carbon monoxide safety, visit Technical Safety BC’s website.

