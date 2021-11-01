Risk Strategies Acquires Better Business Planning, Inc., Further Expanding National Employee Benefits Practice

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Better Business Planning, Inc., an insurance agency specializing in employee benefits solutions. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Based in Itasca, Illinois, Better Business Planning is a multi-generational family business of seasoned benefits professionals with a strong presence in the Chicagoland area specializing in designing and implementing customized employee benefits solutions. The firm also offers a variety of complementary services capabilities, including benefits and payroll administration, human resources consulting, and payroll consulting.

“Our specialist approach to risk enables us to consistently exceed client expectations,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader for Risk Strategies. “We are excited to bring Better Business Planning’s expertise to our growing national benefits capabilities and welcome them to the Risk Strategies family.”

Founded in 1977 by James Bellinger, Better Business Planning has been led since his retirement in 2014 by his sons, who joined the company starting in 1993. The firm has built a strong presence in a variety of industries, delivering benefits services to education, non-profits, law firms, architects and management services, industrial supplies, and agriculture, among others.

“Risk Strategies was a natural fit for Better Business Planning and our clients. We now have the ability to leverage the strength of a top national broker to enhance our client partnerships while still providing service to our local communities,” said Jeffrey Bellinger, Vice President of Better Business Planning.

The Better Business Planning team will join the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice and have access to additional robust capabilities and resources to further support and grow its client base. In addition to strengthening its leading national Employee Benefits Practice, the acquisition of Better Business Planning bolsters Risk Strategies’ strong Midwest presence.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

