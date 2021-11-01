SPO Global Inc., “SPOM” Shareholder Update

Jinan City, China, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM) (“SPOM”) announced today following Shareholder Update:

SPO Global Inc., a Company currently trading on the OTC Markets, symbol “SPOM”, is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Delaware.

Management and Cooperating Entities:

Operations and Management:

“SPOM”- SPO Global Inc., CEO, Fengyou Lu

Gerpang Healthcare Group., President, Fengyou Lu (Recently Merged into “SPOM”)

www.gerpanghealthcare.com

Shandong Sperson Medical Group Co., Ltd., President, Fengyou Lu. (Recently Merged into “SPOM” as of October 10th, 2021)

“SPOM’s” - Cooperating Entities;

China Science and Technology Financial Holdings Fund Co. (As of Sept. 18th, 2021)

Jigang Cultural Tourism Group Co. (As of Sept. 18th, 2021)

Gerpang Healthcare Group Co. (Subsidiary);

Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shareholder Follow Up/Update:

SPO Global Inc., has recently engaged and reached an Agreement with an Institutional Finance Group based here in the United States, that will provide the necessary capital for “SPOM”!!! Said capital will be used to reach both short-term, and long-term goals of the Company!!!

Though previous “Shareholder Updates and/or Press Releases” the Company has provided some of the details regarding the immediate intentions of the Company, all of which continue to be the Company’s focus. SPO Global Inc. and its Management, will continue to work directly with the Cooperating Entities to move towards the Company’s goal, which is to open SPO Brain Hospital , in Jinan Hot Spring Resort, by October 2022. As previously mentioned, said Hospital has 81 acers of land, and plans to have 300 treatment and Rehabilitation Beds.

The Company believes that with the relationships recently created, and together with SPO Medical Group , China Science and Technology, Financial Holding Fund Company , Jigang Cultural Tourism Group and Jinan Iron and Steel Group, the Company will be able to reach its intended deadline.

CEO, Fengyou Lu, stated, “I believe the Company and its Management Team has recently positioned itself to continue in the right direction in order to be successful. With the funding now in place, we as a Company, will be able to be more aggressive with the Company’s Operations moving towards our intended goals, and also do a better job in updating the Company’s Shareholders going forward. I plan to provide a step-by-step update to our people, both by updating the OTC Markets, and by sharing the Company’s progress to our Shareholders.”

