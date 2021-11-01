GoCart.city Expansion of Groceries To Students Program

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) Gocart.city division, announced today that it has expanded its groceries to students’ program.

Through this new program, university students residing in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be able to receive a $50 voucher for their grocery purchases when using Gocart.city.

Two Hands CEO, Nadav Elituv stated “It makes us proud to be part of universities social programs and support student’s food purchases with wide range of fresh and healthy groceries delivered fast.”

Nadav Elituv continues, “focus on universities programs is working and it is one of several gocart.city initiative being rolled out to expand our market that will deliver on our revenue growth goals for 2022."

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, GoCart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.