Global hookah tobacco market to reach $1.69 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hookah tobacco market generated $824.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in consumption of hookah, adoption of innovative product marketing and promotion techniques, and availability of wide range of products drive the growth of the global hookah tobacco market. However, emergence of nicotine replacement products and negative impact of tobacco on health hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for flavored and novel hookah tobacco products and usage of nicotine-free hookah tobacco create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to closure of bars, cafes, and specialty stores during the lockdown, the demand for hookah tobacco lowered down considerably. As these establishments begin their operations post-lockdown, the demand would grow steadily.

The disruptions in manufacturing activities and the supply chain created impacted the overall revenue of the global market. However, the market is estimated to recover soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hookah tobacco market based on flavor, distribution channel, age group, and region.

Based on flavor, the mint segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on age group, the 18 to 30 years segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global hookah tobacco market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the below 18 years segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global hookah tobacco market analyzed in the research include Japan Tobacco, Inc., Metco Ltd., Alzawrae Industrial Company, Cloud Tobacco, Inc., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading LLC, Fumari, Inc., Mujeebsons, Al Andalus Flavoured Tobacco & Molasses Co. LLC, Haze Tobacco, LLC, and Social Smoke, Inc.

