Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Continues “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series

SHERIDAN, WY, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ continues shareholder updates with “From the Board Room”, a unique web video series to provide updates and insights into the company direction.

Mr.‌ Robert Munck, VP of Business Development,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We received positive feedback from our last video update where we provided an update of our assets and holdings. In this video we provide more details on our upcoming financial consolidation of MKH Ventures and Critical Solutions, Inc., initiatives in cannabis dispensary and delivery services, film and music production, and our framework for our NFT launches. We feel that this second video provides a clearer understanding and illustration that our holding company is comprised of a wide array of revenue streams in the high-growth industries of cannabis, entertainment, and crypto.”

In this video, the company announces the following:

Current negotiations for the purchase of a cannabis dispensary and recreational delivery license The company has secured two music soundtrack agreements. The company will enter the NFT market utilizing its relationship in the film, music and entertainment industries.

Mr. Munck adds, “We want to thank our employees, partners, and vendors that have worked alongside our team to move multiple initiatives in parallel that benefit the entire company. For example, the team working to bring our subsidiaries Pink Current bring credibility and add value to the balancer of the overall holding company while those that work on the entertainment/music projects demonstrate Critical Solutions, Inc. is accumulating high-value assets that are perfect for the expanding NFT market.”

About Critical Solutions, Inc.



Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company is still using the Twitter address https://twitter.com/MKHVentures . Our team is working to update the Twitter address to reflect our company’s changes.

