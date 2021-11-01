GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 30, 2021





SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ALL THE POWER! Statement from CEO, John V Whitman Jr.

THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces over the last 3 months, the Company has processed over 16,000 registrations for its events - an average of over 5,000 registrations per month! This ongoing success feeds the growth of our various platforms; for example, during the month of October our Discord membership posted a net gain of over 1,500 more people, bringing the total tally to over 14,000 current members!

The Company crowned winners for four different games this week, with more than one of them drawing over 400 registrations each, bringing this week's registrations to over 1,400 total! The Company’s total Twitch Viewership also saw a significant bump, growing by over 40% compared to September, ending October with a combined total of over 20,000 unique Twitch viewers for the month!

John V Whitman Jr. had this to say: “Our Company continues to experience tremendous growth. The rate we bleed cash is improving every single month, but we still need help from our shareholders. I often wonder if shareholders, even the individual who owns ten shares, understands how much impact they can have on the success of the Company. Our Shareholders have all the Power!

“Shareholders can prevent dilution; they can prevent a future reverse split. Shareholders can control if the Company remains on the OTC:PINKSHEETS or if the Company has enough value to eventually make it to a NASDAQ listing. The Company’s market cap (price of shares times total issued and outstanding) is critical to our ability to advance to higher ranks. Shareholders and Shareholders alone determine share price. If you want me to sell less Reg A shares, help me by increasing share price. As CEO I can control virtually everything except the price of our shares.

“If you want to increase the value of your investment, be patient, hold your stock. When reading negative chat, defend GTOR. I often get calls from shareholders who ask me if I ever plan to do a reverse stock split or am I diluting the Company. My response is that depends on shareholders not me! Never underestimate the power you hold as a shareholder of GTOR.”

The grand finals of this week's Garena Free Fire Tournament were action packed! One of the most memorable moments was in the 3rd game, where the viewers marveled at NHK AYUSH's jump out of the window of a 2-story building and successfully shooting down 2 players of Lama Stone with the flair of a Bollywood action movie scene! This was rivaled by team NHK in game number 5, where they chased down each and every team that they spotted, ultimately securing rank 1 with a mind blowing 11 kills; not only was the number impressive, but to add to the accomplishment, they secured kills with every single weapon available in the game, including the axe, and pan! When the dust settled after all 6 matches had completed, we found team 98 nudging out the defending champion, Hex Esports, and taking the title of defending GGToor Champion from them!

This week's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event found Harpies once again representing the most popular archetype choice in both the overall meta, and representation in the Top 64. The next best performing decks were also popular meta choices -- Melodious, Gaia, Yosenju, Magnets, and Water Xyz. The major surprise of the tournament was Destiny HERO, one of the 2 newly supported decks in the game, joining Harpies, Melodious, Yosenju, and Water Xyz in the Top 8 – and Destiny HERO was able to take down everyone it faced, bringing a new deck to the Champion’s circle!

GGToor as a company is aware of all the trends that are moving the industry forward. We are seeing thousands of participants choosing our company's offerings as their favorite destination to play the games they love. Newzoo projects that revenue will hit $1.8 billion by 2022. Money flows into eSports through media rights, live event ticket sales, merchandise sales, and in-game purchases, but most of the revenue (69%) comes from sponsorships and advertising.

eSports is growing amazingly fast, with over 128 colleges adding eSports to their curriculum. More than 100 high schools in the U.S. have launched dedicated eSports programs alongside their traditional physical sports, such as soccer and football teams. eSports has already become part of the mainstream and is here to stay; parents are encouraging their kids to make their pastime into a career – and this phenomenon is not unique to the United States, it is happening worldwide! With all the money being made available throughout the industry, we believe those parents are helping their kids make the right choice to be part of the growing future of eSports!

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

