Vertex Aerospace Wins Navy T-45 Recompete

MADISON, Miss., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naval Air Systems Command awards Vertex Aerospace the T-45 Aircraft Maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support task order in support of the PMA-273 Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems, and Chief of Naval Air Training.

On October 14, 2021, NAVAIR selected Vertex to continue its support services for U.S. Navy T-45 aircraft, aircraft systems, and related services in support of flight training, and its test and evaluation operations. Task Order N68520-22-F-7005, under the CMMARS MAC N61340-19-D-1010 includes a one-year base period with six one-year options.

“We are grateful and honored by NAVAIR’s continued confidence and partnership with Vertex,” said President and CEO, Ed Boyington. “With nearly 2 decades of experience on this program, the award of this recompete validates the support we provide to PMA-273 and CNATRA, and we look forward to continuing this support for the next seven years.”

The T-45TS is a fully integrated training system used for training officers in the Undergraduate Jet Pilot Training Program, the officers in the Naval Flight Officer Training System Program, as well as Instructors Under Training. Vertex partners with the Navy as the T-45 maintenance provider ashore and afloat, providing organizational, intermediate, and depot level onsite aircraft maintenance, component repair, support equipment maintenance, and contractor logistics support for more than 2,400 active fixed/rotary wing. Our CLS approach is supported by in-house Federal Aviation Administration Part 145 stations at Crestview, FL and Madison, MS.

No other singular CLS provider brings together the organic maintenance, supply chain, engineering manufacturing, systems integration, and logistics support capabilities inherent to Vertex. Our responsiveness and flexibility to mission requirements on the T-45 program have provided over 130,000 flight hours and accomplishments of 43 detachments, 27 of which were carrier qualified afloat detachments, resulting in the winging of 442 Naval Aviators and 193 Naval Flight Officers.

The contract is performed at CNATRA operational sites to include: Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas; NAS Meridian, MS; NAS Pensacola, FL and various outlying fields. In addition, the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems in NAS Patuxent River, MD.