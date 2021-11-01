DISQO Enables Brands to Measure the Full-Funnel Impact of TikTok Ads

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO announced today that advertisers can now use its advertising measurement product to analyze the performance of their in-feed ads on TikTok.



DISQO’s consumer insights platform is powered by the 100% opted-in DISQO audience, people who share their full consumer journey — before, during and after ad exposure. In this zero-party data approach, DISQO uniquely connects brand perceptions and digital outcomes via a single source , at scale, giving brands complete visibility into what consumers think and do across devices, platforms and apps.

“Last year, TikTok said more than 50 million Americans were using its application on a daily basis, and our brand clients are increasingly using the platform to reach and engage those consumers,” said Kevin Whitcher, VP of Product, Enterprise Applications, for DISQO. “Beyond reach, advertisers are drawn to the creative storytelling and full-funnel messaging capabilities TikTok offers. We’re helping them understand and optimize those investments.”

Measure what matters

DISQO’s ad measurement includes brand and behavioral lift campaign metrics, encompassing brand awareness and perceptions, search behavior, site visitation and online purchases of the advertised brand and its competitors. Results are presented in an integrated dashboard and are based on the same consistent methodology as other in-app, desktop or offline elements of the media campaign. This gives DISQO’s clients an objective, single-source of truth across the full breadth of their advertising footprint.

DISQO now provides the same precision and power for ad measurement on TikTok that it brings to other media platforms.

In a new research report, “ TikTok is all that… and a bag of clips ,” DISQO explored TikTok users’ attitudes and behaviors related to brand advertising on the platform.* When asked to choose a single statement reflecting their opinion of ads on TikTok, two out of three users chose a positive comment: a majority (52%) reported that the ads were “fun and engaging;” 7% said they were “trendsetting,” 5% said they were “inspiring,” and 3% said the ads were “relevant to me.”

Behavioral data analysis revealed that the shopping cart value of TikTok users was between +6.3% and +12.1% higher than non-TikTok users in the DISQO audience.** Many additional insights about usage, perceptions and behaviors related to advertising on TikTok are available in DISQO’s free report released today.

*Survey of 39,452 adult DISQO audience members on September 20 and 21, 2021.

** Based on 200,000 consumers between March and August 2021

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO’s platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

