Accuhealth Announces Integration Available in Epic App Orchard

MCALLEN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accuhealth proudly announced today that it is available in the Epic App Orchard. Having built its own proprietary integration engine, Accuhealth has demonstrated that their integration engine is a leader in the marketplace. Accuhealth joined the Epic App Orchard and developed this integration due to growing demand for their product and services, which allow for patient vitals to go from the patient's home device directly into the patient's vital record in their healthcare provider's existing EHR. Accuhealth's robust EHR integration engine ensures every customer's remote monitoring program feels like a natural extension of their clinic.

Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, "We have listened to our customers and are very excited to be available in the Epic App Orchard. EHR integration is the only way to successfully deliver remote patient monitoring to any and all customers—we offer integrations with several EHRs, and we've now added another one. Now that Accuhealth integrates with Epic, we are able to satisfy the demands of all of our clientele, big or small."

Accuhealth already integrates with many of the major practice-based EHRs. To learn more about Accuhealth's App Orchard app, please visit www.accuhealth.tech/epic.

Accuhealth is a healthcare technology company that provides clinics and enterprises a turn-key remote patient monitoring solution, including all hardware, software, and first-line 24/7 clinical monitoring. With access to real-time vital information, physicians improve outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, reduce costs for payers, and increase revenue for clinics. Accuhealth made remote monitoring simple and easy for providers, their patients and clinical staff, allowing them to see vital information and better manage health outcomes. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation

