Two Atlas Air Worldwide Directors Named Among Most Influential by Savoy Magazine

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) congratulates two members of its Board of Directors, Bobby J. Griffin and Sheila A. Stamps, on being named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.

“We congratulate Bobby and Sheila on this well-deserved recognition,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are fortunate to have their valuable insight, leadership and unique perspectives on our board, and we are stronger as a company because of their exceptional contributions.”

Mr. Griffin, an Atlas Board member since 2016, currently serves as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Griffin’s experience includes serving in several executive positions with Ryder System, Inc., including President of International Operations. Prior to Ryder, Mr. Griffin was an executive at ATE Management and Service Company, Inc., which was acquired by Ryder in 1986. Mr. Griffin also serves as Director of Hanesbrands Inc., United Rentals, Inc., where he is Lead Independent Director, and WESCO International, Inc.

Ms. Stamps, who has been an Atlas Board member since 2018, currently serves as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. She was Executive Vice President at DBI LLC and has had a distinguished career at various financial institutions, including serving as a Managing Director at Bank of America (formerly, FleetBoston Financial Corporation) and an executive with Bank One Corporation (now, JP Morgan Chase & Co.). Ms. Stamps also serves as a Director of CIT Group, Inc., CIT Bank N.A., and Pitney Bowes Inc. She serves on the Board Advisory Services Faculty of the National Association of Corporate Directors and is recognized as a NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

Their recognition among the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors is featured in the fall issue of Savoy Magazine.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .

