TELUS Friendly Future Foundation’s online auction now open with a goal to raise $200K to help Canadian youth

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Friendly Future Foundation’s inaugural Friendly Future Online Auction launches today, with one hundred per cent of proceeds going directly to Canadian charities that promote youth mental health and well-being. TELUS Friendly Future Foundation provides disadvantaged Canadian youth with access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to thrive.



“At TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, we are committed to connecting youth to a world of opportunities. Beginning today, and until November 19, Canadians can bid in The Friendly Future Online Auction and ultimately help youth reach their full potential,” said Executive Director Shanan Spencer-Brown. “ Research shows that 70 per cent of youth between the ages of 6 and 18 have experienced a downturn in their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very grateful and honoured to support charities across Canada that prioritize the mental health of Canadian youth by working to address the fundamental challenges they face everyday.”

On our auction website , Canadians can bid on over hundreds of silent auction items , generously donated from our partners across the country, including weekend getaways, phones and tablets, tickets to sporting events, artwork and collectables, a year's worth of groceries, and signed sports memorabilia. With a fundraising goal of $200,000, we're committed to helping build brighter futures for youth through the support of mental health and well-being programs across Canada.

Since our launch in 2018, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and our 13 Community Boards across Canada have collaborated to enhance the lives of 2 million youth by providing access to the technology, health, and education resources they need to succeed. We provide grant funding to more than 500 charitable organizations across the country every year including organizations such as BGC Canada , Innovations for Learning, jack.org, and YWCA that support communities across Canada. In addition, to further support youth mental health initiatives, Entwistle Family Foundation recently donated $100,000 to our Move Forward for Youth Mental Health campaign which launched earlier this year.

The Friendly Future Online Auction runs until November 19. To learn more about the auction, including how to bid or make a donation, visit friendlyfutureauction.com

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

Founded in 2018, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is an independent registered charity. Our mission is to help connect youth to a world of opportunities by supporting Canadian organizations that offer health, education or technology programs. We have provided more than $24 million in grants to community-based, provincial, territorial and national charities that help at-risk youth thrive in a digital world. TELUS Friendly Future Foundation alongside our 13 TELUS Community Boards, provides millions of dollars to more than 500 charities across Canada every year.

For more information on TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit friendlyfuture.com .