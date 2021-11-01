Piston Rings Market size worth $ 2,254.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Piston Rings Market ” By Product (Gray Cast Iron, Ductile Iron, SAE 9254 Steel, Stainless Steel), By Application (automotive, Passenger Cars, Sports Cars, Two Wheelers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Piston Rings Market size was valued at USD 1,833.96 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,254.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=19951

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Piston Rings Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Piston Rings Market Overview

Piston rings are an essential part of the piston in an ICE engine. They are thin-walled, axially short circular cylinder that is mostly single-piece, slotted, and self-tightening. Piston rings are primarily used to seal the combustion chamber of a 2 stroke or a 4-stroke engine or marine engine. Its numbers and functionality differ based on the capacity or type of engine. For instance, in large 2 stroke engines, compression type piston rings are used to seal the combustion chambers, while on the other hand, marine diesel engines have three or more types of rings mounted on the perimeter of the piston that is similar to high capacity 4 stroke truck engine and utilize oil scraper rings.

The growth of the global piston ring is being driven by its increasing use for engine emission control. The piston rings help in keeping the gas in the tank and prevent it from evaporating as gasoline. The rapid technological advancements along with material advancements in the manufacturing of piston rings have triggered the growth of the global piston rings market. Furthermore, the increasing investment in research and development by manufacturers to develop lightweight products for controlling emission is boosting the growth of the global piston ring market.

However, some restraints are liming the growth of the global piston rings market. The latest trend of engine downsizing is restraining the growth of the global piston rings market. Also, the increasing demand for electric vehicles has negatively influenced the growth of the global Piston Rings Market.

Key Developments

Mahle announced the acquisition of the air conditioning business of Hitachi Astemo, Ltd in Japan, Thailand, and the USA.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Tenneco Inc., Mahle GmBH TPR Co, Ltd., Riken Corporation among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Piston Rings Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Piston Rings Market, By Product Gray Cast Iron Ductile Iron SAE 9254 Steel







Piston Rings Market, By Application Passenger Cars LCV HCV SUVs ports Cars Two Wheelers Cranes/Earth Movers Generators/Stationary Engines Marine Engines







Piston Rings Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Piston Market By Piston Type (Trunk Piston, Slipper Piston), By Piston Coating Type (Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston, Oil Shedding Coating Piston), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Material (Aluminum, Steel), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Oil Accumulator Market By Type (Bladder Accumulator, Piston Accumulator, Diaphragm Accumulator), By Application (Blow Out Preventer & Well Head Control, Offshore rigs, Mud pumps), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Aerospace Lubricant Market By Oil (Gas Turbine oil, Piston Engine oil, Grease), By Application (Civil Aviation, Defense, Space), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Rotary Piston Vacuum Pumps Market By Product (Single-stage Rotary Piston Vacuum Pumps and Two-stage Rotary Piston Vacuum Pumps), By Application (Semiconductor & Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, Laboratory Research, Food Industry, Machinery Industry, Aerospace & Military, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Best Automotive Piston Manufacturers ’ success mantra to cheer motorheads

Visualize Piston Rings Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.