American Films Names Geoff Lee President and CEO

NEW BOSTON, N.H., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global data and risk mitigation senior executive Geoff C. Lee was appointed president and chief executive officer of the technology driven intellectual property protection and production company American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL), it was announced today.



“Geoff brings a lot of muscle to the already innovative work American Films is doing to address two pressing needs in the creative industries – copyright piracy and film production,” said Craig Campbell, the company’s treasurer and chief financial officer. “With our bold moves into the digital space, Geoff is the right person at the right time to lead us.”

Lee has spent more than 30 years working with technology risk mitigation, most recently as a senior director at global employment screening firms GoodHire and Inflection Risk Solutions. He was the longtime president and interim chief executive of LocatePLUS, a publicly traded company that leverages public records data. Its "self-verification" offering was adopted by global partners including Careerbuilder.com while Fortune 100 financial firms, federal, state, and local government agencies such as the Office of the Inspector General, the Social Security Administration leveraged their national investigative databases.

A veteran, Lee served in the United States Army Reserves 414th Prisoner of War Processing Company and continues to support our service members as a Religious Affairs NCO in the California State Guard.

“American Films has done groundbreaking work in thwarting copyright infringement and global intellectual property piracy, and has made such a huge commitment to digital technology, including the upcoming security tokenization of its shares,” Lee said. “My lifetime of work in domestic and international data security and compliance could not be a better fit as I hit the ground running,” Lee said.

A resident of Southern California, Lee is part of American sneaker royalty. His father, Gordon C. Lee, founded the iconic shoe maker Vans with partner Paul Van Doren in the early 1960s. The company was sold in 1988 and is now part of the Vanity Fair Corporation, which also owns North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

“My dad started making and selling what were then called deck shoes out of a van at swap meets in Orange County,” said Lee. “It was a family affair, with all five of us kids working in the business,” Lee said. He added that as a child he also wrote early iterations of computer programs in COBOL for Vans, starting his lifelong passion for digital technology.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

American Films currently trades over-the-counter (OTC), but recently announced a partnership with tZERO ATS. It plans to become the first OTC-traded company to trade on the tZERO ATS starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its OTS trading will continue after that, however, and the company will retain its existing ticker symbol AMFL on both platforms, subject to regulatory approval. tZERO ATS is operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities.

In addition, American Films expects to be reclassified as "Current Information" by the OTC in the near future, which under Regulation 15c-211 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will allow investors interested in transacting in American Film shares to do so through any broker/dealer they choose. To provide even more convenience for its shareholders, the company is also pursuing OTCQB status, the OTC’s middle tier for U.S. stocks, consisting mainly of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

