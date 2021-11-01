Global System-On-Chip Market grow at CAGR of 8.2%: Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global System-On-Chip Market is estimated to grow from USD 118600 million in 2020 to USD 209300 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

This growth has been driven by a variety of sources. One is the rising global demand for responsive electronic devices with quick website loading times. Customers also want these devices to be tiny enough to fit in a pocket or a small purse. They want these devices to be powered by and to make advantage of powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI.).

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive and Others. Consumer Electronics segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the System-On-Chip Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impeded global economic dynamics, having a negative effect on a variety of industries around the world due to varied degrees of lockdown and containment efforts. This subsequently resulted in the closure of practically all non-essential enterprises and facilities, having a negative impact on their operations and sales.

Key Players

The key players profiled in System-On-Chip market analysis Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Broadcom Ltd. (Avago Technologies Limited), Apple, Inc., Spreadtrum Communications (Tsinghua Holdings), Huawei Technologies (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd), Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V.( STMicroelectronics) and Infineon Technologies

Market Segmentation

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the system-on-chip (SoC) industry because to the existence of significant telecoms and information technology (IT) businesses such as Qualcomm and Apple, an increase in the adoption of IoT supplements, and an increase in the region's disposable income.

