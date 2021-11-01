Natural Therapy Fuyan Pill Provides Pain Management in 190 Million Women with Endometriosis

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to WHO, endometriosis affects roughly 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls globally. Fortunately, natural medicine Fuyan Pill developed by Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic can provide these patients with pain management.



Endometriosis has gained attention in the past several years. On 18 September, comedian and actress Amy Schumer shared that she had both her uterus and appendix removed due to the condition. Schumer captioned, “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.” Schumer uploaded a video to Instagram sharing that her doctor had found 30 spots of endometriosis. Olivia Culpo, Halsey, and Chrissy Teigen are a few among many other Hollywood stars who have also discussed their endometriosis issues.

Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent disease. Its occurrence and development are closely related to the estrogen level of the body and ectopic endometrium. Therefore, many patients begin to cause amenorrhea through drug action. Without menstruation, the ectopic endometrium gradually shrinks without bleeding, and the pain symptoms will be reduced.

However, hormone therapy often needs to be used for more than three months or more than half a year, with side effects and unpleasant symptoms such as perimenopausal syndrome. Danazol can cause androgenic changes, for instance, acne, weight gain, and menopausal symptoms, such as hot flushes and fatigue. GnRH-a generally decreases estrogen levels more than danazol, and its menopausal side effects, such as insomnia, hot flushes, reduced libido, and vaginal dryness, are more severe. In approximately 50% of patients who chose surgery, symptoms have recurred by the time of their 1-year follow-up.

These drug treatments of endometriosis have adverse effects, limiting their long-term use. Furthermore, the recurrence of the disease after the termination of therapy is quite common. Consequently, it is essential to look for more safe and effective long-term treatments.

Many clinical and experimental research results show that some natural medicine can also regulate sex hormones or reduce the level of serum estrogen. More compelling is Fuyan Pill in Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic.

Generally speaking, TCM treatment does not focus on rapid treatment but comprehensive treatment effect. Endometriosis needs long-term management. Therefore, Fuyan Pill is more suitable for patients, which helps achieve a natural radical cure and prevent its recurrence.

Dysmenorrhea is a typical symptom of endometriosis. The characteristics of pain are local, periodic, gradual, and secondary. It mainly occurs in the premenstrual and menstrual period, especially on the first day of a menstrual period. When pain occurs, it can radiate to the waist, back, perineum and anus.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, endometriosis is related to blood stasis. In essence, this means poor blood circulation, leading to disease.

Fuyan Pill may be as effective as hormone drugs in relieving endometriosis-related pain and maybe more effective, but its side effects are less than hormone treatment. And it can improve your immunity and self-healing ability and reduce the risk of recurrence.

The main symptom of endometriosis is pain, especially menstruation. Qi stagnation, blood stasis, and collateral obstruction

Kidney Qi deficiency, Qi stagnation, blood stasis, collateral obstruction, blood coagulation, poor Qi and blood operation, and obstruction lead to pain. Through 30 years of clinical experience, Dr. Li Xiaoping studied that the Fuyan pill has a significant effect on eliminating pain and treating endometriosis.

The formula comprises more than 50 plant ingredients such as Poria cocos, yam, peach kernel, safflower, honeysuckle, and licorice. After reasonable compatibility, these herbs have almost no side effects and no harm to the human body.

Before menstruation, it is mainly to regulate Qi and remove stasis. And after menstruation, it is primarily to replenish Qi and kidney, activate blood and remove stasis. And according to the amount of menstruation, cold, and heat, the severity of symptoms, addition, and subtraction of herbs.

Herbal ingredients in Fuyan Pill , such as Salvia miltiorrhiza, safflower, can promote blood circulation, remove stasis, promote Qi, and relieve pain. They can promote the absorption of hematoma and blood clots, eliminate stasis, dredge blood vessels and stop dysmenorrhea.

Fuyan Pill can promote the rapid atrophy and degeneration of intima and the absorption and dissipation of nodules. Combined with dialectics and treatment in different courses, it can eliminate dysmenorrhea, regulate menstruation and help pregnancy.

Moreover, Fuyan Pill has a preventive effect on endometriosis. The increase of curettage, abortion, and intrauterine replacement ring has increased the total incidence rate of endometriosis.

It can prevent postoperative patients from various kinds of operations, promoting blood stasis in the uterus, preventing the backflow, and reducing the stress reaction of the process, regulating the neuroendocrine and immune functions of the body, thereby reducing the body incidence rate.

Similarly, for patients with endometriosis who have undergone surgery, it can play an essential role in controlling recurrence if they take traditional Chinese medicine after surgery.

Fuyan Pill focuses on female reproductive system inflammation and a variety of gynecological diseases. It can treat endometriosis and tubal obstruction , hydrosalpinx, adenomyosis, PID, and so on.

