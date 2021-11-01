Purely Inspired Launches First-Ever Holiday Themed Flavor

New York, New York, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purely Inspired kicks off the holiday season with the launch of its first-ever limited-edition seasonal flavor: Peppermint Mocha. Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan friendly, this specially crafted flavor makes it possible to indulge without having to worry about landing on you-know-who’s naughty list this year!

Packaged in a limited-edition holiday themed bottle, the Purely Inspired Organic Protein in Peppermint Mocha is available for purchase exclusively on PurelyInspired.com and Amazon. This decadent and delicious seasonal favorite can be mixed in drinks or baked into holiday treats. With 22 grams of plant-based protein and only 2 grams of sugar, this cozy mocha and cool peppermint combination is the perfect way to fuel the holiday festivities.

“We understand how much joy seasonal flavors can bring to consumers.” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of the Purely Inspired brand. “With the launch of Purely Inspired’s first seasonal flavor, we can expect continued growth for the brand throughout the new year and beyond.”

With the launch of the Peppermint Mocha flavor, consumers don’t have to guess if they’re making the right nutritional choices or worry that they must sacrifice taste for value. For anyone actively working on upkeeping their healthy lifestyle throughout the holidays, Purely Inspired's first seasonal plant-based protein flavor is proof that you can have it all.

For more information on Purely Inspired or its limited-edition Organic Protein in Peppermint Mocha, and all Purely Inspired products, visit www.purelyinspired.com, or follow Purely Inspired on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

About Purely Inspired®

At Purely Inspired®, we know it’s the first steps, the simple wins and the guilty pleasures that bring the most joy. That’s why we design our products to fit all of life’s moments. With pure, delicious ingredients and an affordable price tag, you can reward yourself for a job well done. So, do what makes you feel good, with nutrition you can trust by your side.

From our Organic Plant-based options to our Non-GMO Collagen Program to our Organic Superfoods program, we are proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition, designed to support you on your well-being journey, whether you are well on your way or just beginning. Every Purely Inspired product is made with clean and pure high-quality ingredients and offered in a variety of convenient formats to complement healthy and active lifestyles. Celebrate your commitment to well-being for yourself, your family and your community by incorporating Purely Inspired products into your routine. Here’s to well-being for all!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachment