ProjectManager Ranked as Among Best Collaboration Software of 2021 by Digital.Com

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager , a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced that it was ranked as among the Best Collaboration Software of 2021 by Digital.com , an independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services. In addition, Digital.com ranked ProjectManager on its list of best task management software and best resource management software .



For the Best Collaboration Software list, experts at Digital.com examined software with project management tools that can customize workflow and assign tasks. Each software company was also required to support third-party communication tools, such as email and chat. Additional qualifications include reporting capabilities with time tracking and goal setting.

“Today’s teams are hybrid, spanning multiple locations, work styles and skill sets,” said ProjectManager CEO Ryan Buma. “Effective collaboration is vital to stay productive in that kind of environment, which is why ProjectManager is built to be collaborative to the core. With that focus, we’re very pleased to be recognized as a leading collaboration solution by Digital.com.”

“With many people working remotely, collaboration software can significantly improve communication and increase productivity,” says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. “This review guide was developed to help businesses discover the most trusted solutions.”

Digital.com’s research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 130 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best collaboration software, please visit https://digital.com/collaboration-software/ .

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop . The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/ .

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and experience levels, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com .

