ADM Tronics Releases Pre-Production Evaluation Units of New Vet-Sonotron Therapy Device for Veterinary Market

Northvale, NJ, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) has completed development of its new Vet-Sonotron® device and has released pre-production evaluation units for the animal therapy markets.



The Vet-Sonotron is a veterinary electronic therapy device for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and inflammation associated with degenerative conditions and trauma in small animals - dogs and cats - and large animals, primarily equine such as thoroughbred, standardbred, hunters and jumpers, dressage, etc. The Vet-Sonotron employs pulsed radio frequency therapy (“PRFT”) to produce a discharge output. The PRFT output is emitted through a hand-held applicator that is applied non-invasively in a circular motion over the treatment area. Vet-Sonotron produces a microprocessor-controlled 15-second output of the PRFT discharge - termed a “Treatment Unit” or “TU”. The number of TUs administered depends on the size and density of the treatment area with a typical treatment session lasting only minutes. Depending on the severity of the condition treated, several treatment sessions are administered to achieve optimum results.

“This is an important milestone for our company,” stated Andre’ DiMino, President of ADM Tronics. “Once this evaluation stage for the Vet-Sonotron is completed, we are anxious to begin commercialization of the Vet-Sonotron to the animal therapy markets. We believe our PRFT technology can have a meaningful impact in treating many debilitating conditions in animals.” In controlled studies the Vet-Sonotron PRFT therapy has resulted in reduced lameness, increased range of motion and other improvements in conditions and diseases in animals.

The Vet-Sonotron is one of a number of proprietary electronic therapy devices under development by ADMT. In addition to development of its own proprietary technologies, ADMT provides design, engineering, regulatory and contract manufacturing services for medical and veterinary technologies to customers at its FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility in Northvale, NJ.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device services at www.admtronics.com.

To receive email updates from ADMT, fill in the form at the bottom of the page at this link: https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com