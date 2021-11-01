KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES BECAME THE FIRST PUBLIC COMPANY TO ADD SHIBA INU AS AN ADDITIONAL CRYPTO PAYMENT OPTION FOR PURCHASING AIR PURIFIERS AND PPE SUPPLIES.

Parkersburg, WV, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today it will begin accepting payment in the SHIBA INU (COIN: SHIB).

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, the Dogecoin inspired Shiba Inu coin is a popular cryptocurrency that people use to buy, spend and trade as a community-driven token, the functionality of which includes a decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap), a platform for working with NFTs, as well as a profitable tool for passive income, according to NOWPayments.

As reported by CNN, Shiba Inu coin price hit a new record revealing it to be the most astronomically increasing commodity in history and up an additional 30% in a 24 hour period just on the hopes that a Robinhood petition to add it to their cryptocurrency list of buyable coins would increase popularity. It pared back some of its gains since hitting its all-time high last week but then continued to move to reach the dizzying heights of the 9th largest digital currency by market capitalization yesterday.

The token, which was launched last year, has surged more than 100% during the previous seven days and now has a market value of about $39 billion, surpassing Dogecoin with more than twice the trading volume.

Like Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu coin features the Shiba Inu dog as its mascot. Its meteoric rise has made some investors millionaires overnight. The coin has also won a handful of celebrity backers, from former boy band stars to pro athletes.

Earlier this year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made headlines by donating $1 billion worth of SHIB to a Covid-19 relief fund in India.

Its dramatic rise last week coincides with rising support for a Change.org petition urging trading platform Robinhood to list SHIB on its site. The petition has garnered 334,500 signatures so far. This year, dogecoin's record rise put so much pressure on the platform's crypto trading systems that it was briefly broken. Robinhood said last week that cryptocurrencies accounted for nearly 20% of its transaction-based revenues in the third quarter, or about $51 million. That's an 860% increase from the same period last year.

During SHIB's rise last week, it temporarily lost some gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who is a big fan of Dogecoin — tweeted that he does not own SHIB. In a follow-up tweet, he added that he has bought "Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dogecoin. That's it." Musk's tweets have frequently moved crypto markets.

Other popular virtual currencies have also seen explosive growth. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high of nearly $67,000 per coin last week, topping the previous record set in April.

As Dogecoin has grown to a fully-fledged coin accepted by many merchants, including Kronos and Kronos' management believes that Shiba Inu, which also has one of the lowest transaction fees, is also a bonus that is great for our customers utilizing their $SBIB.

"In the last ten years, much has been said about how cryptocurrency will revolutionize payments, services, businesses and will change the world the way we know it.

Cryptocurrency has changed e-commerce: as more and more people now shop online. Cryptocurrency gives customers more reasons to utilize the convenience of online shopping, as it mitigates the risk of fraud for both vendors and shoppers." – commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. "Kronos became the first publicly-traded Company to accept Dogecoin. Dogecoin community was extremely supportive and purchased many Kronos products. We hope the Shiba Inu community will also support our efforts to promote and purchase our unique air purifiers," added Michael.

The Shiba Inu community, on the popular website, Reddit has grown into 650,000 members. Kronos intends to market N95 masks and air purifiers to this large community.

"Our goal is to provide superior air purifiers and other products and to provide our customers with new and progressive payment options that work to their advantage." Michael continued, explaining that by adding Dogecoin to their other accepted cryptocurrency payment options, Kronos joins a rapidly growing list of merchants that are adapting to fit the needs of modern consumers and becomes the first online Air purifiers seller accepting Dogecoins and now the first public Company to accept Shiba Inu.

Tweet @shibainucoin to encourage them to let their follows learn of the KNOS/SHIB news today.

https://twitter.com/ShibainuCoin





COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.





The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com





SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)