Nav Expands Leadership Team with Three New Executives

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced the recent addition of three new executives: Nicholas Guerrieri as Vice President of Marketing, George Kurtyka as Vice President of New Product Strategy, and Joe Martin as Vice President of Engineering. These leaders will help accelerate Nav’s growth and provide personalized financing options to small business owners, as well as the other solutions they need to thrive.



“Nav has helped over 1.4 million small business owners since our founding, and we’re continuing to serve even more in the future with our new leaders guiding the way. Our expanded executive team brings decades of invaluable expertise from across the fintech and ecommerce industry as we continue to grow the company,” said Greg Ott, CEO at Nav. “With their collective track record of successful leadership, we’re thrilled to have George, Nick, and Joe join Nav. Their experience and drive will strategically position us for our next round of growth and together, with our current management team, will drive our company’s culture and future.”

The company has continued to see rapid growth in 2020 and 2021, driven by the release of its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Calculator, which simplified the submission process and helped over 189,000 small business owners obtain funds, as well as the expansion of its embeddable finance solutions.

Meet Nav’s three new leaders:

Nicholas Guerrieri , Vice President of Marketing . Guerrieri spent over a decade at JPMorgan Chase and brings over 15 years of marketing and branding expertise to Nav. In his new role, Guerrieri will play an integral role in driving heightened awareness of Nav's solutions by defining marketing strategy, ensuring brand alignment across all messaging, and accelerating customer acquisition and retention.





Joe Martin , Vice President of Engineering . Martin is an accomplished technology leader with over 25 years of experience building and leading high performing teams and delivering world-class technology solutions. Before Nav, Martin served as COO of Aura, where he led all engineering and development for the company's financial services products. Prior to Aura, he was SVP of Engineering at Indiegogo, and Senior Director of Engineering at eBay. Martin will lead Nav's software, architecture, IT, and data science teams. He'll also drive the company's tech roadmap to deliver an excellent customer experience.





George Kurtyka , Vice President of New Product Strategy. Backed by 20 years of fintech experience across a variety of growth stage companies, Kurtyka will work with our executive team to define and realize Nav's strategic vision and business goals. Prior to joining Nav, Kurtyka was Vice President of Product at ZenBusiness. He co-founded fintech platform, Joust Labs Inc., and was its COO until its acquisition by ZenBusiness. Kurtyka also previously held leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase, BBVA, Simple, PayPal, Samsung, and Nokia.



These new hires mark another expansion of Nav’s growing roster of executives. Over the past year and a half, Rebecca Sandberger joined Nav as Vice President of Legal and Counsel, and Andrew Anderson was promoted to Vice President of Finance.

Interested in joining Nav’s team? Learn more about open positions and life at Nav on the company careers page . Are you a small business owner looking for personalized financing and credit card recommendations? Sign up for a free account .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

