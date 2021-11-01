Introducing Blue Sky in Partnership With One Tree Planted, the Newest Addition to Sustainability at Blue Sky®

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can your planner help build a greener future? Introducing the Blue Sky in Partnership with One Tree Planted planner collection, a new addition to Sustainability at Blue Sky®, a company initiative to reduce the brand's carbon footprint and natural evolution of Blue Sky's long-term partnership with One Tree Planted. Since 2020, Blue Sky has donated $1,000 each month to the organization, equating to the planting of one tree for every dollar donated. By the end of 2021, Blue Sky will have donated more than $24,000 — and they're taking it one step further. Their partnership with One Tree Planted inspired the launch of this eco-friendly collection. Manufactured with responsibly-sourced paper, plastic-free tabs, environmentally friendly soy-based inks, and recyclable paperboard covers, the Blue Sky in Partnership with One Tree Planted planners are recyclable, so you can do more than plan for the future - you can positively impact it.

"For Blue Sky, sustainability is not an achievement made through one initiative, rather a pursuit that is always top-of-mind. We're thrilled to be deepening our partnership with One Tree Planted, and this collection of eco-friendly planners marks an important step in our journey. We're not only committed to rethinking what goes into our planners and finding innovative ways to give back, but working towards the collective goal of creating less waste as we move into the future." - Warren Vidovich, Blue Sky Co-CEO

"Reforestation is one of the most effective ways to restore ecosystems, support biodiversity, and address the environmental challenges of climate change. We appreciate the support of Blue Sky in helping us fulfill the mission of a healthier planet." - Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted

The Blue Sky in Partnership with One Tree Planted planner collection features covers that are inspired by the Earth's neutral palette and coastline and offer the powerful planning systems customers have come to know and love from Blue Sky — all in an eco-friendly package. Available in two sizes, 5" x 8" and 7" x 9", cover designs include Dyed Stripes, Marks, Hazy Springs, and Ombre Blue. Planners are dated from January 2022 to December 2022 and pricing ranges from $15-$18.

Blue Sky in Partnership with One Tree Planted debuted on October 18 in stores at a national retailer, with a limited selection online. The complete collection is also available now at www.bluesky.com.

#1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, and Ashley G, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com .

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org .

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Retail Tracking Service, 52 weeks ending May 1, 2021

