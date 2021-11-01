Stonewall Kitchen® Acquires Michel Design Works®

York, Maine, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning specialty food and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen announced today its acquisition of Michel Design Works, based in Katonah, New York. Michel Design Works is a comprehensive lifestyle brand specializing in bath and body products, as well as fragrances, home décor and gifts.

Co-Founders Deborah and Bruce Michel launched Michel Design Works in 1987 selling paper gifts, such as books, journals and stationery. Over time they transitioned into other household items, including soaps, lotions, candles, home accents and kitchen accessories, among others. The company is recognized for its distinctive packaging, which was inspired by Deborah’s love of historic French and English art. Michel Design Works sources from the top soap makers and fragrance houses around the globe to produce their high-quality soaps, and their botanical designs are now showcased throughout their home décor line. Last month, Michel Design Works was ranked by GiftBEAT Magazine as the #1 brand of Personal Care Products for customers in the gift channel, an award the company has won on multiple occasions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michel Design Works to our growing family of specialty brands,” said John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer at Stonewall Kitchen. “Quality and creativity are at the forefront of everything they do, and their extensive product offering within the home goods space perfectly complements our brands and core values. They are a tremendous addition to the curated collection of brands that we’re bringing together for our customers and guests!”

Added founders Deborah and Bruce Michel, “Michel Design Works started over thirty years ago with just the two of us, and the dynamic combination of talented employees and loyal customers have together built a strong, recognizable brand. We’re so happy to have found the perfect steward for the brand going forward in Stonewall Kitchen. Their commitment to exceptional quality, brand building and company culture left us confident in knowing that they would continue to nurture and grow the business and team that we have created and care so deeply about.”

“We are proud to join the Stonewall Kitchen team as the newest member of their Family of Brands,” said Stuart Teller, Chief Executive Officer at Michel Design Works. “Our dedication to product innovation and customer service has resulted in tremendous growth over the last ten years, and it has been exciting to watch our retail partner stores grow alongside us. Partnering with Stonewall Kitchen, with their resources and expertise in the industry, will lead to even more opportunities to introduce our great products to new consumers across the country, and to launch more new and exciting products under the Michel Design Works brand.”

Concluded Stiker, “Adding Michel Design Works to our family further solidifies our expansion in the home goods side of the business, and serves as the perfect next step after the Village Candle business we added in 2020 and the two food brands we acquired earlier this year. It also continues to expand our national and international reach with our customers, as the brand is sold in many countries around the world. We look forward to welcoming Stu and the team to the family, and helping them to grow and expand the Michel Design Works brand!”

Michel Design Works marks Stonewall Kitchen’s third acquisition of 2021 and seventh acquisition overall. It acquired the Urban Accents® brand of spice mixes, seasonings, sauces, and gifts in early March of 2021 and the Vermont Coffee Company® brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee in late March 2021.

G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to Stonewall Kitchen on the transaction.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of gift, home and lifestyle products, including bath & body, home fragrance, kitchen, tabletop and home décor, the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For more information about Michel Design Works, please visit: www.micheldesignworks.com

