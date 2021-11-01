FMW Media Signs Comprehensive T.V. Commercials and Outdoor Digital Billboard Campaign with Epazz, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street T.V. show announces its contract with Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK:EPAZ) for the production, broadcasting, and distribution of digital billboards ads.



The 6-month agreement calls for 30-second T.V. commercials, 60 per month, for a total of 360 commercials, and it includes 155 digital billboards, running 15-second commercial ads, 2 times per hour, 24 hours a day distributed and located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. For the next 6 months, commercials air on Newsmax TV , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and CNBC . Additionally, throughout the NYC Subways' billboard networks, 48 commercials airing per day.

Epazz, Inc. provides a crypto tokenization process using its proprietary CryObo technology, integrated with its cloud-based software solutions and applications, which gives many large and small clients automation efficiencies and technology solutions.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), states, "These commercials and digital billboards should inform the public about our Company's high tech abilities, taking a customer's older technology platforms and modernizing them through a cloud-based blockchain tokenization process. With New to The Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, we can develop a fantastic digital media message about Epazz, Inc.

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street T.V. , states, "New to The Street T.V. and our staff of dedicated professional look forward in the production and distribution of commercial and digital billboards designed to inform individuals and businesses about Epazz, Inc.'s unique capabilities in converting old technology to new efficient technological solutions, all using a cloud-based blockchain token. The combination of long-form monthly continuous television updates on the largest most-watched business networks including NEWSMAX, short-form commercials, and NYC outdoor and subway digital boards, can certainly inform the masses about EPAZ."

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands, "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands aired, produced, and distributed biographical interview segments across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. The NEWSMAX - "New to The Street" show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM E.T. and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; failure to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; failure to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And