Sales Enablement Platform Market size worth $ 7.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.14% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sales Enablement Platform Market ” By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), By Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, BFSI), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sales Enablement Platform Market size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.14% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sales Enablement Platform Market Overview

A powerful tool that is used to enhance the operational performance for the sales of any business organization by the effective alignment of the sales and marketing teams is considered the sales enablement platform. It benefited the organization with benefited the organization by the strategic alignment marketing and sales team. In accordance with the information sourced from the Glassdoor database, one of the leading organizations for a job and recruiting sites analyzed the power of implementation of such a platform.

Sales Enablement Platform is highly popular owing to the digital transformation across the globe. The rising need of the enterprises in order to enhance the business process is the factor that propels the growth of the market. The importance of sales enablement is growing among the business organization owing to its benefits. Intensifying sales efforts with the innovation of new technology drives the growth of the market. For instance, the introduction of AI-enabled sales analytics in smarter enterprises helps to solve the existing business need. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics benefits the business organization to work with time effectivity, which enhances the new age business process In addition, the changing consumer preferences owing to the lifestyle upsurge the need in sales enablement platform to offer the customer-centric experience. However, inconsistent user experience is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The use of the bad interface contributes to hamper the adoption of the software tools and counteract productivity

Key Developments

Upland Software has launched the Spring ’20 edition of its Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud with increased user simplicity, rich insights from analytics through Salesforce Einstein and Tableau integrations, and greater collaboration capabilities.

Seismic’s acquired the Grapevine6 is about “unifying social engagement and sales enablement”

Key Players

The major players in the market are Upland Software, Inc., Seismic, Highspot, Bigtincan, MindTickle, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sales Enablement Platform Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

Sales Enablement Platform Market, By Component Platform Services







Sales Enablement Platform Market, By Deployment Model On-Premises Cloud-Based







Sales Enablement Platform Market, By Industry Verticals Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Media and Entertainment IT and Telecom BFSI Others







Sales Enablement Platform Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



