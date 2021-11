38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball keeping it Safe as Keisha Lance Bottoms hosts her Final Ball as Mayor

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, is gearing up for a festive evening of excitement and—most importantly—an evening that will be safely orchestrated for the 800-plus guests who will attend. There will be lots of changes to this year’s event with festivities taking place on site at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis beginning at 7 p.m. The event will utilize electronic ticketing for the gala and include pre-registration that enables uploading of vaccine card/negative test results and wrist bands (no physical tickets) for entry. There will be hand sanitizing stations, tables spaced six feet apart, and guests will be required to wear masks.

“We want to provide our guests with the traditional gala experience while working to ensure everyone remains safe at the ball this year as we return to an in-person event. We will follow COVID-19 safety procedures, as advised, as we focus on raising funds for student support and continue to push the vision and mission of UNCF,” said Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF.

Hosted by the honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, the presenting sponsor of this year’s event is Georgia Power. Founded in 1983, the annual event is Atlanta’s premier holiday season social soiree gathering the who’s who of the city, including Mayor Bottoms; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; and event co-chairs Bentina Chisolm Terry, senior vice president, metro Atlanta and corporate, Georgia Power, and Charmaine Ward-Miller, director, corporate relations, Georgia Power. Event honorees are Andrea Carter, Global Payments, and Charles Johnson, Trust Securities. Part of the event will also highlight special tributes to Henry “Hank” Aaron and Hank Thomas (a Freedom Rider).

The hosts for the evening will be actress Lynn Whitfield and actor/comedian Chris Tucker. The event helps support area UNCF-member institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and The Interdenominational Theological Center.

During the 2019 school year, 770 scholarships totaling $7,729,420 were awarded to students from Georgia. From its beginning, 38 years ago, educating students has always been at the forefront of the fundraising event’s mission. With the success of the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-member colleges and universities were able to get to and through college without the interruption of financial challenges.

During the past 77 years, thanks to the support of generous donors like those attending the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities and advocates for minority higher education.

Other event supporters are marquis sponsors Chick-Fil-A, the Coca-Cola Company, Global Payments, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Mercedes Benz USA, UPS, and a host of others.

For more information, visit UNCF.org/Atlanta or call 404.302.8623.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.