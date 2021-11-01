Company announcement

1 November 2021

Netcompany announces completion of the acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.

Today, Netcompany Group A/S announces the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A., a leading European IT solutions and services group with strong international presence and expertise. Please refer to company announcement 17/2021 of 8 October 2021.

The completion of the transaction follows the fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including all necessary approvals.

The financial Impact from the inclusion of Intrasoft International S.A from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021 will be communicated in connection with the release of Netcompany Group Q3 results on 4 November 2021.

