Serco Appoints Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

Herndon, Virginia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services primarily to the U.S. and Canadian Federal Governments, has announced that appointment of Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Senior Vice President, effective Monday, November 8, 2021. Trey brings more than 20 years of experience leading business development teams and executing strategic growth initiatives for a range of high-profile government contractors focused on military and civilian agencies.

In her new role, Trey will oversee the company’s growth strategy and business development efforts and report to Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. She will be responsible for “big deal pursuit” strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and business development operations which include building and maintaining a pipeline of business opportunities, capture and proposals management, and market intelligence.

Trey’s leadership positions and experience include Vice President of Growth at Peraton (formerly HP/DXC/Perspecta), Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Defense & Intelligence Group at CSC, Managing Director at Deloitte, and Director for Department of Homeland Security account at Accenture.

“Trey Theimer has proven success in winning new business and contributing to accelerated company growth. We are excited to have her join our leadership team and help guide Serco into its next stage of growth,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. “Trey is a great fit with our culture, which values innovation, collaboration, and inclusiveness.”

Trey serves on the Board of Directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and served as a member of the board of directors for NDIA and as a member of AFCEA's Homeland Security Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson University.

