Tremaine Wright, Chair New York State Cannabis Control Board to Deliver First Public Speech at CWCBExpo New York

PARAMUS, NJ, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CWCBExpo New York is pleased to announce that the recently appointed Chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board, Tremaine Wright will make her first public presentation at CWCBExpo New York on Nov 4. Ms. Wright leads the five-member oversight board charged with approving a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York's cannabis industry and will oversee licensing of cannabis businesses.

On behalf of New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin will officially open CWCBExpo New York at its “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony,” also on Nov. 4. His participation is in recognition of New York’s historical passing of the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA) which immediately legalized adult use. His presence also signifies New York City’s success in getting back to business and in-person events at the Javits Convention Center. CWCBExpo New York, Nov. 4-6, is the first and longest-running cannabis event at the Javits Center and in New York City and has become the premier B2B trade show and conference on the East Coast.

Also in attendance all three days at CWCBExpo New York will be members of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management whose goal is to ensure social justice, public health and safety, and economic development through a comprehensive regulatory framework that centralizes licensing, enforcement and economic development functions.

With New York’s and the tri-state regions fast-developing cannabis industry, CWCBExpo will also provide insight and education on this multi-faceted and complex industry. Highlights include:

- Dan Harris, Author, Podcaster, Entrepreneur, and former ABC News anchor and correspondent, In Conversation with Christopher “CJ” Wallace and Willie Mack of Think BIG and Frank White

- New York: From Illicit into the Light with Hillary Peckham, Etain; Tim Seymour, CNBC Fast Money; Vladimir Bautista, Happy Munkey; and David Feldman, Skip Intro Advisors

- USDA Chief of the USDA's Hemp Program, Bill Richmond, one-on-one conversation with Erica Stark, National Hemp Association

- Coast to Coast MSOs Keynote Perspectives with Faye Coleman, Pure Genesis and Calvin Frye, Cloneville

- “Inside the Industry – Thought Leadership Series,” over the 3-day conference this series will take a deep dive into the state of the industry today, discuss its challenges and provide solutions, and project what’s next for this burgeoning industry, hosted by Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association and Matthew Anderson, Vanguard Scientific

- Michael J. Woods of Big Sun Holdings Group, owners of Black Buffalo 3D Printing, on the Day 3 What’s Next Thought Leadership Series discussing the innovative work Black Buffalo has been doing in the area of 3D printing and how their research and development has created a viable sustainable solution and practical impact on manufacturing for building homes, buildings, industrial campuses, and just about anything else.

CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A). The most innovative product, service and technology companies will showcase their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Starting November 1 through November 7, CWCBExpo Cannabis Week , in collaboration with community organizations, non-profits and cultural events in the New York and tri-state region, will bring the entire industry together for added networking, business building and fun! Download the guide here: https://cwcbexpo.com/cannabis-week/

