SECU Foundation Answers Call for Help with Challenge Grant for Rowan County Non-Profit

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $1.5 million challenge grant from SECU Foundation was recently awarded to Partners in Learning in Rowan County. The organization is seeking to raise the additional capital to expand services for families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the construction of an education and clinical services facility at its new campus in Salisbury. The Foundation’s commitment is earmarked for the site’s SECU Family Development Clinic.



“The outreach of this organization encompasses a 16-county region in Western Piedmont North Carolina. Their services are in great need,” remarked Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “This challenge grant is a wonderful way to show our support for Partners in Learning, their work, and the positive strides made to help the many families they currently serve and new ones they hope to serve through the new Clinic.”

Partners in Learning has a comprehensive network of services in place for children with special needs regardless of family economic resources. When completed, the new facility will have ample space for children to receive expedited diagnosis and early therapy, offer more family support services, and will include a 12-classroom education center.

“Jumping for joy is an understatement of my reaction to the news that we would receive a $1.5 million challenge grant for the clinic services department at our new site. Our appreciation for SECU Foundation’s wholehearted support goes beyond what words can describe and we feel humbled by their altruism and generosity,” said Norma Honeycutt, Partners in Learning Executive Director. “These funds will change lives, lift people up, make the future brighter for many children and families, and will help to thrust us forward and succeed in the venture of raising the remainder of the money by inspiring others. SECU Foundation heard the call for help and answered it magnificently.”



About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ca0f8f-8fa0-4bb5-83d5-7bd8a684d84e