CLA Celebrates Record Number of Professionals Advancing in Their Inspired Careers

Minneapolis, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, announced that more than 825 CLA professionals were recognized with an advancement in their inspired career, effective November 1, 2021 — a record number of promotions for the firm.

“We proudly applaud our advancing CLA family members and the opportunities they’ve created for our clients, our people, and our communities,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “I’d also like to express gratitude to the leaders, coaches, and other CLA family members who regularly offer feedback, encouragement, and advocacy — helping our people move along their career journey.”

From new titles to new responsibilities, these professionals were celebrated for their talent, work, and dedication. This includes nearly 125 principals and signing directors, more than 250 managers and directors, nearly 400 seniors, and nearly 50 associates and other positions.

Although advancements are officially observed once in a given year, CLA encourages the advancement mindset at all times. A year after his advancement to senior, CLA’s Myles Hynes reflected, “My advancement experience helped me realize my ideas and contributions hold merit. I’ve increased my involvement in both community engagement and DEI efforts within the firm, and have encouraged other CLA family members to make an impact and explore opportunities for getting involved within local communities and for making CLA a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community.”

“At CLA, we want people to build an inspired career that’s meaningful, so we encourage them to choose a path that reflects their interests and passions,” said Leary. “It’s not about climbing a ladder or moving up in an organizational chart, but rather it’s a progression that reflects individual influence, strengths, and experiences.”

For the fourth consecutive year, CLA ranked number eight in the 2021 Accounting Today Top 100 Firms list. The firm is on pace to exceed 2021 growth goals, and is planning for 2022 and beyond. To achieve that growth, we are currently recruiting 500 new team members. Throughout 2022, we expect to recruit an additional 1500 team members.



CLA’s learning programs and on-the-job experiences are designed to attract, enrich, and retain people who want to develop themselves into well-rounded professionals. Learn about careers at CLA.

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

