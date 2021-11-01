Marco Maiurano Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Information Security Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marco Maiurano has joined First Citizens Bank as Chief Information Security Officer. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s information security operations, identity and access management, information security architecture and security consulting solutions.



“Marco has more than two decades of deep experience driving security strategy and operations across multiple industries,” said Chief Risk Officer Lorie Rupp. “The addition of his extensive leadership complements our already strong information security team as the company continues to grow. We welcome Marco’s high caliber of expertise as we advance our security strategy and continue to focus proactively on safeguarding data and protecting customer information in a constantly evolving cyber landscape.”

Prior to joining First Citizens, Maiurano held the Chief Security Officer position for Barclays (Americas) since early 2018. Before that, he spent two years as the Global Director of Cyber Intelligence and Incident Response at American International Group (AIG). Maiurano also held key cybersecurity and third-party risk management positions at Citigroup and The College Board of New York.

Maiurano received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA from Pace University, Lubin School of Business, in New York. He holds a Certificate of Professional Executive Development from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, and Lean Six Sigma certification from Villanova University.

