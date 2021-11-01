vEmpire DDAO, The Metaverse Staking Protocol, Joins The Shib Army, listing with ShibaSwap

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.digital/), a project dedicated to restoring fairness to the Metaverse, has joined forces with the Shiba Inu DeFi ecosystem that has exploded through the crypto sphere, quickly becoming a top ten cryptocurrency. vEmpire will integrate into the ShibaSwap platform, making its native token VEMP publicly tradable on the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange.

A key facet that aligns vEmpire DDAO & Shiba Inu’s interests is the pursuit of true decentralization. Shiba & vEmpire both have strong views on how they envision the future and campaign with their communities accordingly.

This integration makes it possible for the entire vEmpire community to provide liquidity on the ShibaSwap platform and earn proportional rewards based on the amount of liquidity that they provide. This is significant for both VEMP holders and the vEmpire project itself as the partnership leverages exposure to Shiba’s fast-growing community.

The ultimate goal is to introduce more crypto enthusiasts to vEmpire’s mission of fighting against centralization by keeping decentralized Metaverse projects decentralized. It does this through its democratic DAO and platform for collateralizing Metaverse tokens, whereby stakers can earn financial rewards derived from profits across over five Metaverses.

Following the announcement of the vEmpire & Shiba integration, vEmpire founder Dom Ryder issued this statement.

“We’ve already become the largest real estate owner in the Starlink Metaverse, which is part of the Shiba ecosystem, so getting listed on ShibaSwap and integrating with the Shiba ecosystem was a natural progression that was inevitable. We look forward to integrating with one of the most engaging communities in the industry and we hope that we can introduce many of these passionate crypto natives to vEmpire.”

To celebrate this significant milestone, vEmpire is giving away one of its collection of SHIBOSHIS, the official debut NFT series in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This SHIBOSHI will be awarded to anyone who is staked in the DDAO which will have its rewards quadrupled for 7 days to celebrate the listing. Participants can access the official vEmpire metaverse staking pools here.

About vEmpire

vEmpire is focused on achieving true decentralization and holding DAOs accountable. Our official platform incorporates different staking strategies to incentivize Metaversal token staking to speed up the battle against centralization in the cryptoverse. Our protocol rewards MANA, SAND, AXS, STARL and ETH stakers with our native token VEMP, alongside rewards in the token that they staked. vEmpire allows crypto enthusiasts to earn financial rewards on their holdings while also helping contribute to ensuring the important crypto projects can realize their true potential instead of being used as cash cows by centralized entities.

About ShibaSwap

The goal and purpose of ShibaSwap is to have an ecosystem where cryptocurrencies can be traded safely, whilst the community can have a fairer say in how the platform is used and which tokens can be supported. ShibaSwap also emphasizes keeping the system completely decentralized as their loyalties lay with the holders of the Shiba Inu & other decentralized tokens. ShibaSwaps average trade volume in the past week has hit highs of almost one billion dollars, setting even more eyes on the decentralized exchange.

