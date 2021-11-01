Membrane Structure Market Size to Hit USD 11,431 Million by 2029, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% During Forecast Period - Straits Research

Mississippi, United States , Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane structure market is expected to reach USD 11,431 million by 2029.

The demand for membrane structures is associated with progressing construction, renovation, and refurbishing activities in developing countries. Membrane structure finds its application in constructing roofs, facades, skylights, indoor ceilings, etc. Its eco-friendly, highly reflective surface, self-cleaning, and UV stable properties, are expected to drive the market. Further, governments of various countries are investing heavily in essential infrastructures, such as airports, stadiums, parking lots, etc., creating an opportunity for the constructor to use membrane structures.

COVID-19: Upsurge in Raw Material Prices and Unforeseen Delays

The pandemic has brought unexpected shifts in the global market due to the lockdown imposed worldwide. The demand for membrane structure was hampered by construction fabric as the production plants were on halt.

As a result, the construction industry observed a spike in raw material prices and a delay in delivery. Besides, the prices of steel required to build the structure also increased. Thus, the membrane structure demand marked a decline in growth. However, the market grew by the end of 2020 as the construction industry rebounded.

Membrane Structure Market by Product Type

Supremacy of Tensile Membrane Structure

Based on type, the membrane structures are segmented into tensile membrane structure and pneumatic membrane structure. The tensile membrane structure carries tension with no compression or bending and is supported by a lightweight structural system. Tensile membranes are often used as a roof as they are attractive, maintain great natural light, are economical, and spans a long distance. Pneumatic structures are stabilized by air pressure.

Factors such as fire safety, cost-effectiveness, durability, lightweight, eco-friendly, etc., drive the demand for membrane structures . With the increasing number of commercial buildings such as shopping malls, sports avenues, transportation infrastructure, etc., the demand for membrane structures is expected to rise.

Membrane Structure Market by Material

ETEF Materials Register Maximum Growth

The most common material used in membrane structure is fabric. In order to provide more benefits, the fabrics are coated with PVC, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE). This resin finds its application in membrane structures depending on their inner properties. Such resins provide high strength, fire resistance, abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, etc. Thus, increases their usage in the membrane structure.

Membrane Structure Market by Application

Transportation Infrastructure Fuels the Market

The membrane structure is expected to observe the fastest growth in the commercial segment due to the increasing commercial buildings. The government of many countries are planning to construct malls, airports, parking lots, etc. For Instance, according to the IBEF, the Government of India has allocated USD 32.02 billion to the transport infrastructure in 2021.

Membrane Structure Market by Regions

APAC’s Command Over Others

APAC dominates the membrane structure market due to the increasing infrastructure. Fast-developing countries, such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, are investing in energy-efficient infrastructure.

The phenomenal increase in inbound and outbound air travelers is the foundation of India's Vision 2040. The central government announced a budget of Rs 25,000 crore for expansion and modification of current terminals, upcoming terminals, and improving the existing runways. It will include setting up around 21 greenfield airports across the country. According to the IBEF, India has 153 operational airports and is expected to increase to around 190–200 by 2040.

Further, the Government of Australia has invested USD 5.3 billion in Western Sydney International. This airport is expected to start its operation by 2026 and accommodate nearly 10 million passengers. The rapid growth in transportation and other commercial infrastructure is expected to surge the demand for membrane structures.

